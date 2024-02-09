Riyadh – GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, is delighted to announce the launch of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for GROHE cisterns in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia together with Zamil Plastic Industries Co. This milestone achievement comes as a result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed during the Public Invest Fund (PIF) forum in Riyadh on the 7th of February.

GROHE installation systems have a long tradition within the brand’s portfolio – looking back on 50 successful years of developing concealed cisterns, they are the true hidden champions. With their comfortable installation and innovative features, these bestsellers simplify the daily work of professionals worldwide.

Thanks to the new partnership, GROHE is increasing its proximity to its customers which will improve efficiencies in service, speed to market and environmental performance. The localized production supports job creation, and skill development and promotes economic growth in the Kingdom as set out in “Vision 2030”.

Engineered and designed in Germany, GROHE cisterns exemplify efficiency and sustainability, and the brand’s guiding principle is to conserve water. Built with top-quality materials, they offer long-lasting performance for various building projects, tailored to meet specific requirements.

The facility run by Zamil Plastic adheres to the same global LIXIL standards and processes that ensure the highest quality and performance for GROHE products worldwide. By following uniform processes and maintaining a commitment to excellence, this facility contributes to the overall goal of customer satisfaction. Guided by a strategic vision to spearhead industry innovation, the company has consistently leveraged cutting-edge technology and international partnerships to achieve its status as a pioneer in the market.

The inauguration of the facility is a continuation of LIXIL’s and the GROHE brand’s commitment to the growth and development of its business partners in Saudi Arabia. At the same time, GROHE aims to become the first global sanitary brand to promote Saudi-made products.

About GROHE

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of LIXIL, a manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products. In order to offer "Pure Freude an Wasser", every product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability. Portfolio highlights such as the GROHE Eurosmart line or the GROHE thermostat series as well as groundbreaking innovations such as the GROHE Blue water system are the perfect embodiment of these values. Focused on customer needs, GROHE creates life-enhancing and sustainable product solutions that offer added value for consumers. To make everyday work easier for its professional partners, the brand also offers a comprehensive range of services, including the GROHE + loyalty program and GIVE – a training program for the next generation of installers.

With water at the core of its business, GROHE contributes to LIXIL’s corporate responsibility strategy with a resource-saving value chain: from CO2-neutral* production, water- and energy-saving product technologies, the removal of unnecessary plastic in the product packaging, all the way to the launch of Cradle to Cradle Certified® products. With the hybrid communication ecosystem GROHE X, the brand provides further impulses for the industry. Whether digitally on the brand experience hub, physically or hybrid in the GROHE X Brand & Communication Experience Center in Hemer, Germany or on the road with the GROHE X Motion Trucks, the brand connects people to enhance LIXIL’s purpose to “make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere”.

*includes CO2 compensation projects, more on green.grohe.com

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com.



About Zamil Plastic:

Zamil Plastic has distinguished itself as a frontrunner in the field of plastic conversion since 1980 as a key sector within Zamil Group. Guided by a strategic vision to spearhead industry innovation, the company has consistently leveraged cutting-edge technology and international partnerships to achieve its status as a pioneer in the market.

