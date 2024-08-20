Governmental initiatives across KSA , UAE and the GCC mean that challenges like skill shortages and regulatory hurdles are being approached with strategic planning for resource allocation and talent development.

High growth areas include Fintech, Healthtech, Blockchain and Web3 resources alongside AI and GenAI capabilities

An estimated 45% of CIOs in the Middle East are planning to invest in AI, cognitive systems, and machine learning technologies.

Dubai - GRG, The region’s largest GCC-born independent talent acquisition firm - announces the launch of GRG Technology - a division dedicated to the sourcing and organisational capabilities within the growing technology sector across the UAE and Middle East - addressing the unique recruitment needs of high growth areas, and the specific expertise required by the booming industry requirements across the Middle East.

In the GCC, Governmental divisions are working far ahead of corporate organisations in their enthusiasm and adoption of new technologies and addressing skills gaps for recruitment, against a backdrop of Emiratisation and Saudization quotas. With the creation of new roles, this sees the region on an equal footing globally with the agility to build the sector both quickly and sustainably.

Outwards of more traditional locations globally, such as the US and Asia, globally, GRG Tech candidates are becoming drawn towards working in the GCC Tech sector mainly from an innovation, project pull and skills based draw, coupled with the attractive lifestyle opportunities against the backdrop of an invigorating startup scene and governmental appetite for building quickly, and becoming ‘first to market’ With heavy investment in AI technologies both domestically and abroad from UAE based investment vehicles, the quality of regionally based tech projects has attracted attention from highly skilled developers and engineers looking for their next move.

Within a complex, fast moving and competitive tech recruitment landscape, GRG Technology will advise clients on organisational design, identifying key positions and competencies, hiring plan development, recruitment, selection and onboarding, making GRG Technology a full service solution provider for clients’ people related needs within the high growth areas of AI and GenAI, Fintech, Web3, Blockchain, e-commerce platforms, HealthTech, Emerging Tech, Cybersecurity, Digital Consulting and Gaming amongst others.

Led by GRG Founding Partner and Chief Growth Officer Mark Timms, and GRG Technology Director, Lisa Van Vuuren, supported by a team of six executive consultants, the GRG solution is built upon the success of the company’s value proposition, since its foundation in 2009 and exponential growth in matching a truly modern workplace with the demands of its next generation workforce.

“GRG is fluent in the intricate dialects of technology, with a deep understanding of its nuances and complexities,” says Timms. “For a tech-first company in 2024, having a support team like GRG that deeply understands the software product development lifecycle, for example, is invaluable. This expertise allows them to identify and attract top-tier talent who not only meet technical requirements but also seamlessly integrate into a fast-paced, agile development environment and tech-driven culture. Candidates we are currently working with are choosing the Middle East based on current innovation and enthusiasm to build quickly and move fast. Powered by passion for their skill sets and keen for further learning, organisations who truly grasp the need for expert individuals can choose from talent ready to relocate. GRG understands both the candidates and the client needs in such a fast paced environment. By grasping the nuances of each development phase, this alignment boosts team efficiency, speeds up project timelines, and drives innovation, ultimately giving a company and our clients a competitive edge in the market” he continued.

The GRG longer-term partnership approach has meant that the company has been involved in building some of the most prestigious global Blue-Chip companies and large local and regional firms across various industries over the past decade, by successfully placing their leadership and management teams.

In launching GRG Technology , the unrivalled GRG skills and experience enable a truly consultative approach to both clients and candidates alike by utilising an unparalleled knowledge of the nuanced tech landscape and the needs of all parties against a rapidly evolving set of skilled requirements. For more information - please visit https://grgmea.com/grgtechnology/

GRG is an organisational capability consultancy built on delivering impact. Founded in Dubai, UAE in 2009, the GRG team has grown from its roots in the GCC to become the region's largest independently-owned recruitment and executive search ﬁrm.

