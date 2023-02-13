Dubai: Grey MENA has won the prestigious Al-Futtaim IKEA account for the UAE, Qatar and Oman after a highly competitive pitch process involving five network agencies. As the lead creative and strategy agency partner, Grey will be responsible for developing Al-Futtaim IKEA's creative communication campaigns and the brand's positioning, as well as supporting their growth and expansion across these markets.

Carla Klumpenaar, GM Marketing, Communication & Interior Design Al-Futtaim IKEA, UAE, Qatar, Egypt & Oman, said: “We are excited to bring onboard Grey MENA as our Creative and Strategic Agency in the UAE, Qatar, and Oman. As a brand, we are connected with our consumers with everything we do, and our aim is to create a better everyday life for the many people. Grey offers a like-minded approach driven to fulfil the IKEA vision by creating campaigns that inspire and emotionally connect with the consumer at every touchpoint.”

Philippe Berthelot, Managing Director, Grey, said: “We're thrilled to get the opportunity to partner with Al-Futtaim IKEA, one of the most creatively ambitious and successful brands in the world. They have assembled a fabulous marketing team in the Middle East, and we can't wait to get going and support them on their inspiring journey and create Famously Effective work together.”

About Al-Futtaim IKEA UAE

IKEA UAE, a member of Al-Futtaim group of companies, offers an extensive range of home furnishing products & accessories of good design, value and functionality. In the UAE for 30 years, the IKEA stores in Dubai Festival City, Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi closely follow the popular self-serve and self-assembly concept which was conceived in Sweden over half a century ago. IKEA serves a wide choice of refreshments at the IKEA Restaurant and Café. The Customer Ordering and Collection Point in Al Ain offers residents easy access to well-designed products at a great price.

Customers can also join the IKEA FAMILY loyalty programme to avail of great offers and extended services on every visit to the store. Toll free number for the world-famous brand is 800 4532 (800 IKEA). For more information visit www.IKEA.ae, www.facebook.com/IKEAUAE or @IKEAUAE on Twitter.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com