Dubai, UAE – Greenstone Equity Partners, the GCC’s leading institutional-grade placement firm, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Rockwood Capital, a premier U.S. real estate investment firm.

Rockwood has an established track record investing in real estate dating back to 1990. Under the agreement, Greenstone will serve as the exclusive GCC distribution partner for Rockwood.

"We are excited to partner with Greenstone in the GCC region," said Tyson Skillings, Co-Managing Partner of Rockwood. "Their deep knowledge of the local market and extensive network make them an ideal partner for us."

“Rockwood’s focus on value-add U.S. real estate investments aligns perfectly with the appetite of many of our GCC investors,” said Alex Gemici, Chief Executive Officer of Greenstone Equity Partners. “As per Greenstone’s recent investor report, U.S. real estate continues to be one of the most attractive strategies for GCC investors, and we are excited to partner with Rockwood to provide our investors with access to a highly sought-after investment strategy.”

About Rockwood Capital

Rockwood Capital is a real estate investment management firm that provides debt and equity capital combined with real estate operating expertise for the repositioning, development, redevelopment and recapitalization of residential, office, retail and hotel space in key markets throughout the United States.

Rockwood employs more than 85 people at offices in New York, NY; San Francisco, CA; and Los Angeles, CA. As of Q4 2022, Rockwood manages a portfolio of approximately $14.1 billion (gross asset value). Rockwood’s international investor base includes sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, funds of funds, high net worth individuals, and family offices. For more information, visit www.rockwoodcap.com

About Greenstone Equity Partners

Greenstone Equity Partners is an established institutional-grade capital raising firm in the Middle East and the leading provider of regulatory-compliant fund marketing and registration services in the GCC. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Dubai, Greenstone has deeply rooted local relationships with 200+ GCC-based institutional investors and 1,500+ GCC-based family office/UHNWI investors. Greenstone’s 75 professionals work with Greenstone’s global fund manager partners with aggregate AUMs of $700 billion. To find out more, visit www.gsequity.com

SEC Marketing Rule Notice: Greenstone is not a current advisory client of Rockwood Capital or an investor in any Rockwood Capital fund. In connection with Greenstone’s provision of services to Rockwood Capital and/or its affiliates under the relevant agreement, Greenstone will receive certain cash compensation. As a result of this compensation, Greenstone has an incentive to promote Rockwood Capital and its funds that may result in a material conflict of interest in connection with these services.

