Greeneration, a leading vertical farming company in Dubai known for its innovative approach, is excited to announce the expansion of its operations by taking under management a new vertical farm in the city, which will focus on growing microgreens.

Founded in 2020, Greeneration operates from its state-of-the-art vertical farm in Dubai. Specializing in premium edible flowers, leaves, and microgreens, the company supplies top-tier Michelin-star restaurants and luxury hotels across the UAE, providing same-day harvests to ensure maximum freshness.

Greeneration's expansion includes taking over another farm in Dubai, increasing its growing area by 712 square meters. This increase in capacity will enable the company to meet the growing demand from its high-end clientele and enhance its ability to serve a broader customer base across Dubai, further reinforcing its position as a leader in premium vertical farming.

With a proven track record and deep expertise across the farming process – procurement, cultivation, distribution, sales, and full operational management – Greeneration is well-positioned to partner with other farms who will benefit from a strong skillset and industry knowledge of Greeneration team. This venture marks a significant step forward, positioning the company to elevate the farm's potential and expand its reach in Dubai’s food and beverage (F&B) market.

Greeneration’s reputation within the HORECA industry has been built through successful partnerships with renowned restaurants across Dubai, including Michelin-starred establishments, Orfali Bros Bistro, Atrangi, Ossiano, Moonrise, Smoked Room and others. This new farm will significantly increase the growing area, allowing Greeneration to meet the rising demand for fresh, locally grown microgreens from an even broader client base across the city.

Roman Ulyanov, Founder of Greeneration, expressed his excitement about the expansion, stating, "This new addition is a major step forward for Greeneration. By increasing our growing area, we are not only meeting the rising demand for fresh, premium ingredients but also strengthening our commitment to sustainability and innovation in food production. This achievement is a direct result of the relentless efforts of our team, who have gained deep market knowledge and refined their skills in vertical farming here in Dubai. The trust placed in us by other farm owners to manage their operations is a testament to the hard work and reputation we've built in the industry."

Sustainability remains at the core of Greeneration’s operations, and these principles will be fully integrated into the new farm. The company’s hyperlocal hydroponic systems reduce carbon emissions by 90% through local production, conserve up to 98% more water compared to traditional farming, and protect the environment by preventing soil erosion and eliminating the use of pesticides.

Additionally, their vertical farming methods ensure the most efficient use of space, maximizing crop yields per square meter.

Greeneration plays a key role in helping the UAE achieve its food security goals by producing fresh, local products, reducing the nation’s dependence on imports. By growing microgreens and edible flowers directly in Dubai, they ensure a reliable supply of high-quality produce, supporting the country's move towards a more self-sufficient and sustainable food system.

Through this expansion, Greeneration is further contributing to Dubai's vibrant food scene and continues to support the region’s sustainability goals through innovative and eco-friendly farming techniques.

-Ends-

About Greeneration

Greeneration is an innovative vertical farm based in Dubai, revolutionizing urban agriculture by growing and supplying premium customizable edible flowers, specialties, and microgreens to the HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Catering) sector. Founded with the vision to transform urban farming, Greeneration’s mission is to provide chefs with hyperlocal, nutritious greens that support sustainability, food safety, and the UAE’s culinary excellence.