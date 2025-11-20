A boutique low rise lifestyle community featuring 63 residences

Exquisitely designed to offer premium quality European craftsmanship, contemporary interior design & world-class amenities.

Dubai, UAE: Green Horizon Real Estate Development, in partnership with Refine Development Management, has announced the launch of Meriden Beach Residences, a boutique low-rise residential development on Dubai Islands – Island A. With a Gross Development Value (GDV) of over AED 170 million, the project brings a new level of intimate, design focused living to one of Dubai’s most sought after lifestyle destinations.

The low-rise, boutique development comprises 63 premium residences, offering one, two, and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 774 sq.ft to 2,501 sq.ft, with prices starting from AED 1.8 million. Inspired by timeless island living and refined European craftsmanship, all residences are characterised by natural light, neutral colour palettes, and generous proportions. Each home has been meticulously designed to reflect refined craftsmanship and timeless simplicity, featuring Italian porcelain flooring, custom-made wall panelling and joinery and textured wallpaper in a soft, natural palette that creates a sense of calm and continuity throughout. Kitchens are appointed with Italian quartz islands and countertops, premium cabinetry and integrated appliances by Miele and Bosch, while bathrooms showcase rose-gold German fittings, quartz feature walls and ambient lighting. Every residence also incorporates smart home technology and a digital smart lock system, balancing modern convenience with understated luxury. Furniture packages are also available upon request.

Ernie Pallett, Chief Operating Officer, Green Horizon Real Estate Development, said: “Our work has always been about creating developments that stand the test of time. With Meriden Beach Residences, we’ve designed a place that feels calm, grounded and full of light, one that celebrates proportion, natural materials and the understated elegance of European design.”

Located on Island A of the newly constructed Dubai Islands, residents will benefit from a unique mix of privacy and connectivity with Dubai International Airport, Deira City Centre, and Al Mamzar Beach, just minutes away. Luxury amenities have been curated to support wellness, including swimming pools, yoga terrace, steam and sauna rooms, children’s play areas, private cabanas, mini golf and table tennis. A rooftop level features an infinity pool, jacuzzi, BBQ lounge and panoramic seating offering beautiful island views.

In addition to incorporating high quality European materials, the interiors and joinery elements will be customised and produced at a state-of-the-art interiors and joinery facility in Ras Al Khaimah to ensure every detail of the project reflects precision and quality.

Thomas Wan, Managing Partner, Refine Development Management, added, “Meriden Beach Residences represents the next generation of boutique island living in Dubai, an address that balances quality, craftsmanship and comfort. Green Horizon’s attention to detail and European design sensibility align perfectly with Refine’s vision to curate developments that elevate both lifestyle and long-term value for our clients.”

This launch also marks Green Horizon’s expansion into Dubai Islands, complementing its investment and development portfolio across Dubai, the UAE and the UK. The developer and the management team behind it have more than 15 years of real estate and investment experience, a track record of delivering over 1,000 homes, and access to a 200,000 sq ft interiors and joinery production facility in Ras Al Khaimah, enabling control of material quality and finishing in-house.

Refine Development Management continues to strengthen its presence across Dubai’s prime districts, with a development management portfolio exceeding AED 19.2 billion in GDV and more than 3,000 residential units in the pipeline.

With construction commencing in 2025 and completion anticipated in Q1 2028, Meriden Beach Residences has officially launched with an attractive 35/65 payment plan, with 10% on booking and staggered instalments until handover. Prices start from AED 1.8 million.

Sales are now open through authorised sales partners. For more information, visit: https://meridenbeachresidences.com/

Green Horizon Developments

Green Horizon’s philosophy revolves around creating timeless architectural masterpieces that offer both luxury living and exceptional investment value. Rooted in excellence, every Green Horizon development is designed to transcend generations, embodying sophistication, sustainability and innovation. With a proven track record in the restoration, renovation and ownership of premium properties across the UK and the UAE, Green Horizon brings extensive experience in delivering and managing high-quality residential real estate. From boutiquehotels and refurbished London apartments to income generating homes in the UAE, the company consistently upholds the highest standards of design, finishing and asset performance.

Refine

Empowering development, Refine is the leading fully-integrated development management company in the UAE. Offering a wide range of services and turn-key solutions to developers across the UAE, GCC and internationally, Refine pioneers the DaaS (Development-as-a-Service) solution, empowering fellow developers and investors with a simpler process for better results.