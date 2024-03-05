Achieving UAE Net Zero 2050 will create 160,000 jobs and future-proof another 40,000

Dubai, UAE: Green Future Project (GFP), a B-Corp providing corporate sustainability solutions, cites that realizing UAE Net Zero 2050 could help the country grow its GDP by approximately $1 trillion[1]; with the country striving to be a leader across all domains, including sustainability, Briano Martinoni, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer at GFP, details why UAE stakeholders play in achieving this realization.

By 2080, collaboration between federal and local governments, the private sector, and communities could yield an extra AED 70 billion, with investments offset by long-term cost savings, notably from reduced fossil fuel use. Policies like the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan and corporate green initiatives are pivotal for building a resilient future. A recent survey showing that 91% of businesses globally struggle to measure their greenhouse gas emissions reinforces this notion. Despite only seven UAE businesses being certified B-Corps out of 6,700 worldwide, as environmental awareness grows, UAE organizations must intensify their green efforts for the country's sustainable goals.

Briano explained: “​​The data speaks for itself, showing that companies can experience a 15-30% brand value increase by simply adopting sustainable practices[2]. Younger generations are driving environmental change on a global scale but they can only do so much - the onus falls on governmental entities and businesses to ensure a greener world is created for future inhabitants of our planet. This notion is reinforced by the fact that Scope 3 emissions (indirect emissions that occur in the value chain of any reporting entity) account for 40-80% of a company's total carbon footprint, and sometimes even exceed 90%[3]. Companies are increasingly adopting carbon footprint monitoring tools and this is a welcome sign since it will enable informed decision-making and accelerate positive change.

GFP is helping advance the UAE’s green objectives while contributing to key governmental mandates such as UAE Net Zero 2050. The company is working with UAE-based organizations in sectors including digital banking, hospitality, real estate, communications, and finance to help them pioneer sustainable action across the region.

About Green Future Project:

Green Future Project (GFP) is a B-Corp that provides end-to-end solutions for organizations to develop and implement a corporate sustainability strategy.

Green Future Project aims to be the strategic partner to guide companies in a comprehensive and integrated sustainability journey through a single platform which monitors energy consumption and direct and indirect CO2e emissions, reduction to implementing solutions for carbon footprint offsetting, and supporting environmental projects through specific subscriptions. GFP also offers ESG strategic consultancy to help companies integrate sustainability into their business model.

With a portfolio of high-impact environmental projects, Green Future Project offers the opportunity to finance the regeneration and conservation of natural reserves, the development of renewable energy plants, and the regeneration of marine habitats. The projects are selected based on three fundamental criteria: biodiversity protection, involvement of local communities, and CO2e compensation and sequestration.

Since 2022 Green Future Project has been B Corp certified, and in July 2022 it was awarded The Best For The World in the Governance impact area. In addition to its Milan office, Green Future Project has operations in Abu Dhabi, where it was selected as one of the top climate-tech startups in the region by the Hub71 accelerator and GFP signed a five-year strategic partnership with the Japanese company ITOCHU Fashion System

For more information:

https://greenfutureproject.com/

Follow us on Instagram: @green.futureproject

Follow us on Linkedin

For all media inquiries contact:

Aaron Illathu | Karim Geadah | | Dushane Solomon | Alain Selfani

Atteline

Email: greenfutureproject@atteline.com

[1] https://unfccc.int/sites/default/files/resource/UAE_LTLEDS.pdf - Page 17

[2] https://www.cbnme.com/news/sustainable-procurement-essential-to-the-uaes-ambitious-future/

[3] https://www.sme10x.com/10x-industry/businesses-in-mena-embrace-carbon-tracking-in-supply-chain-as-key-to-net-zero-ambitions