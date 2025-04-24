Dubai, UAE & Chicago, IL, US — Grant Thornton UAE today announced that it has reached an agreement to unite with Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (Grant Thornton Advisors). Through the agreement, Grant Thornton UAE will join the multinational platform that Grant Thornton Advisors initially created earlier this year with Grant Thornton Ireland.

The platform was established with the backing of an investor group led by New Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm with approximately $55 billion in assets under management.

The expanded platform will continue to be part of the Grant Thornton International Limited network, which comprises member firms in more than 150 markets worldwide.

The platform now has a multinational team of more than 13,000 professionals across more than 50 offices. With the addition of Grant Thornton UAE, the platform can now offer broader capabilities to a growing client base and further enhance the talent and quality of its unified advisory and tax services. The combination also brings strength to its independent audit and assurance practices. Additionally, this move bolsters its standing in one of the world’s most prominent international financial centers, with aggregated access and expertise in major growth industries including banking, asset management, insurance and energy.

The CEO of Grant Thornton Advisors, Jim Peko, will continue to lead the platform, and Hisham Farouk, CEO of Grant Thornton UAE, will continue to lead his geography.

Along with the addition of Grant Thornton UAE, Grant Thornton (Cayman), and Grant Thornton Luxembourg have also joined the unified organization through separate transactions with Grant Thornton Advisors.

The platform will continue to explore growth opportunities in additional service lines and regions where there is economic alignment, client consistency and industry-service intersection. This will bring a paradigm shift in the way professional services is offered to clients with growth intentions in a rapidly evolving global business landscape.

“Scaling our offerings and footprint by uniting with Grant Thornton UAE underscores our focus on advancing a combined platform, with multinational experience and exemplary quality,” said Peko. “In a fast-moving business environment, clients need trusted advisors that deliver high-quality and innovative solutions across dynamic high-growth sectors and geographies. Our focus is on creating a world-class client experience.”

Hisham Farouk said: “The unification marks an exciting new chapter for Grant Thornton UAE, designed to enhance our capabilities and solidify our position as a leading advisor in a dynamic market. By integrating our expertise, technology, and insights, we're creating a pathway for sustained growth, enabling us to deliver exceptional value to our clients and contribute to the UAE's long-term economic vision as a premier global business hub."

“The expansion of our platform with firms that have shared ambitions and complementary talents supports our strategic focus,” said Steve Tennant, Managing Partner of Grant Thornton in Ireland, who spearheaded the acquisitions on behalf of Grant Thornton Advisors. “As we look to the future, we will continue to unlock new capabilities, expand our geographic delivery and open new opportunities benefitting our clients and our people.”

“This platform is unlike any other in the accounting and consulting industry — delivering a singular experience and exceptional quality,” said Andre Moura, managing director, New Mountain Capital. “We look forward to supporting Grant Thornton Advisors in bringing together additional service providers in our united, global structure.”

“With nearly six decades in the UAE, becoming part of this multinational platform signifies a crucial advancement in Grant Thornton UAE’s quest for innovation, collaboration, and global influence, charting a new course in our journey. This partnership embodies our dedication to excellence and our faith in the strength of a common vision across different geographies. We will continue to unlock new market opportunities, fostering significant change for both our long-standing and new clients, and creating a future characterised by progress and purpose,” said Farouk Mohamed, Founder and Chairman of Grant Thornton UAE.

Lumina Capital Advisers Limited served as sole financial adviser to Grant Thornton UAE, while Taylor Wessing LLP acted as Grant Thornton UAE’s legal adviser in relation to the transaction.

About Grant Thornton UAE

Grant Thornton UAE is a leading professional services firm, providing audit & assurance, tax and advisory services across multiple industries. We have served public and private sector clients in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for over 50 years and are committed to delivering quality and excellence driven by fresh thinking, diverse perspectives, and a personalised approach.

By combining technical expertise and technological innovation we support local and international, public and private sector clients to achieve sustainable growth and drive economic prosperity in the UAE. Our tailored and agile approach positions us as a trusted advisor, always ready to adapt and respond to our clients’ changing needs and goals.

Grant Thornton UAE is part of the Grant Thornton International Limited network, which provides access to its member firms in more than 150 global markets.

About Grant Thornton US

Grant Thornton delivers professional services in the US through two specialized entities: Grant Thornton LLP, a licensed, certified public accounting (CPA) firm that provides audit and assurance services ― and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (not a licensed CPA firm), which exclusively provides non-attest offerings, including tax and advisory services.

In 2025, Grant Thornton formed a multinational, multidisciplinary platform with Grant Thornton Ireland. The platform offers a premier Trans-Atlantic advisory and tax practice, as well as independent American and Irish audit practices. With $2.7 billion in revenues and more than 50 offices spanning the U.S., Ireland and other territories, the platform delivers a singular client experience that includes enhanced solutions and capabilities, backed by powerful technologies and a roster of 12,000 quality-driven professionals enjoying exceptional career-growth opportunities and a distinctive cross-border culture.

Grant Thornton is part of the Grant Thornton International Limited network, which provides access to its member firms in more than 150 global markets.

Grant Thornton LLP, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC and their respective subsidiaries operate as an alternative practice structure (APS). The APS conforms with applicable laws, regulations and professional standards, including those from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

“Grant Thornton” refers to the brand under which the member firms in the Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) network provide services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms. Grant Thornton LLP and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC serve as the U.S. member firms of the GTIL network. GTIL and its member firms are not a worldwide partnership, and all member firms are separate legal entities. Member firms deliver all services; GTIL does not provide services to clients.

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit and net lease investment strategies with approximately $55 billion in assets under management. New Mountain Capital seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit https://www.newmountaincapital.com/.

