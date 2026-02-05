Dubai, UAE – Grandiose, a premier quality food and grocery retailer in the UAE with nearly 50 stores and a member of Ghassan Aboud Holding, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sparklo, the UAE-based cleantech company building one of the region’s most accessible smart recycling ecosystems, to continue and expand their joint efforts to integrate recycling infrastructure across Grandiose stores.

The agreement formalises the next stage of a partnership that began in May 2024, when the first Sparklo Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) were introduced in selected Grandiose locations. Since then, the initiative has demonstrated how retail environments can play a practical role in supporting national sustainability objectives by embedding circular economy solutions into everyday consumer journeys.

Through ten Sparklo-powered RVMs installed in high-traffic Grandiose stores, more than 4.7 million plastic bottles have already been collected and diverted from waste streams. This volume equals 113 tonnes of plastic recovered and has helped prevent over 715,000 kilograms of CO₂ emissions, highlighting the tangible environmental impact achieved when accessible infrastructure is implemented at scale.

The initiative has also demonstrated clear behavioural impact. More than 11,500 registered users have actively engaged with the machines, incorporating bottle returns into regular shopping routines. In several locations, individual machines collected over 5,000 bottles per day, underlining sustained participation and the effectiveness of retail environments in engaging consumers in environmental action.

The program is supported through collaboration with Emirates District Cooling (Emicool), a leading provider of sustainable district cooling services in the UAE, which co-operates a number of Reverse Vending Machines within selected Grandiose locations. Such partnerships contribute to the long-term sustainability and scalability of the initiative, reinforcing a shared commitment to supporting responsible consumption and environmental progress.

The collaboration positions Grandiose among UAE retailers taking early, proactive steps to align with evolving UAE federal and emirate-level sustainability frameworks. By deploying scalable recycling infrastructure ahead of upcoming regulatory requirements, Grandiose demonstrates both readiness for future compliance and a clear commitment to customer-centric solutions that support national waste reduction and emissions objectives.

Highlighting Grandiose’s alignment with national sustainability priorities, Mussaab Aboud, CEO of Grandiose, said: “At Grandiose, we believe retail has a critical role to play in advancing the UAE’s sustainability agenda. This expanded collaboration with Sparklo directly supports the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 and circular economy ambitions by making responsible recycling part of everyday life for our customers. By embedding accessible, scalable recycling infrastructure across our stores, we are translating national environmental strategies into practical action that delivers measurable impact today while preparing for the future.”

Commenting on the partnership, Maxim Kaplevich, Founder and CEO of Sparklo, said: “Grandiose’s approach shows that retail can be a major driver of real change in the sustainability transition. By investing early in innovative, consumer-centric recycling solutions, Grandiose is turning everyday shopping into an opportunity for measurable environmental impact. This partnership demonstrates how forward-looking retailers can translate national sustainability ambitions into practical action that resonates with customers.”

Building on the results of the first phase, Sparklo and Grandiose will now focus on scaling the initiative further. The next stage of the partnership aims to expand machine deployment and double collection volumes, targeting 10 million recyclables collected, reinforcing the role of retail-led infrastructure in driving long-term impact.

About Grandiose

Grandiose is a UAE-grown retail chain offering a premium, customer-focused grocery experience across nearly 50 stores and a member of Ghassan Aboud Holding. With a strong emphasis on quality, innovation, and community engagement, Grandiose continues to integrate sustainability into its operations, supporting the UAE’s long-term environmental and economic objectives.

About Sparklo

Sparklo is a global UAE-based cleantech company that revolutionises the recycling industry and encourages sustainable practices worldwide. Through its innovative reverse vending machines (RVMs), known as Sparklomats, Sparklo motivates users to recycle plastic bottles and aluminium cans by offering engaging rewards. Sparklo’s cutting-edge software and hardware solutions utilise AI and machine learning to optimise recycling processes, making it easy for individuals to contribute to a sustainable lifestyle.

To date, Sparklo has collected over 180 million containers across the MENA region, with more than 800 RVMs installed. All Sparklomats are assembled in Ras Al Khaimah, supporting local manufacturing and cleantech job creation, and positioning the UAE as a regional hub for environmental innovation and export.