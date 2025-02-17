Dubai, UAE – Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai, a landmark hospitality destination in Barsha Heights since 2007, is celebrating a remarkable achievement following its extensive renovation. The hotel’s refreshed offerings and enhanced guest experience, designed with both long-time patrons and new guests in mind, have driven a surge in guest satisfaction, propelling its Booking.com rating from 7.9 in December 2023 to an impressive 9.1 by January 2025.

The comprehensive revamp of Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai focused on elevating its signature hospitality by offering affordable luxury, modernizing its accommodations, and refining its dining and leisure experiences. From rejuvenated guest rooms featuring contemporary aesthetics and state-of-the-art amenities to enhanced F&B concepts and reimagined public spaces, every small detail was thoughtfully crafted to create a seamless and comfortable stay. The result is a transformed experience that has resonated strongly with both new and returning guests.

“We are incredibly proud of the overwhelmingly positive response from our guests,” said Mohamed Rashad, Director of Rooms & In-Charge of Hotel Operations at Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai. “Our revamp was designed to not only refresh our facilities but also to enhance the overall guest experience by considering what both our loyal guests and new visitors expect from a stay with us. Seeing our Booking.com rating climb to 9.1 in just over a year is a testament to the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our guests.”

The renovation project was driven by a commitment to excellence, blending contemporary luxury with warm hospitality at an accessible price point. Key highlights include redesigned rooms with premium yet affordable furnishings, upgraded wellness facilities, and the reinvigoration of the hotel’s dining experiences, offering guests a refined and diverse culinary journey.

The strong performance on leading OTAs (Online Travel Agencies) highlights the success of the hotel’s transformation, setting a new benchmark for hospitality in Barsha Heights. As Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai continues to redefine its legacy, the hotel remains dedicated to exceeding guest expectations and reinforcing its position as a premier hospitality destination in Dubai.

For reservations or further details, contact:

Toll-Free: 800 (GMDH) | info.gmhd@millenniumhotels.com