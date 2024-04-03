Eastern Province, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, received Mr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Othman at his office at the Emirate's Diwan on the occasion of Kempinski Al Othman Hotel receiving the best luxury hotel award globally. Al-Othman explained to His Highness the Governor of the Eastern Province, the level of development that the hotel has reached, by the grace of God and with the support of the leadership, under the auspices of His Highness, which contributed to the hotel winning the international award and providing distinguished services to the visitors of the region. Al-Othman expressed his gratitude to His Highness the Governor of the Eastern Province, for his interest and support in everything that serves the region.

On his part, the hotel's director, Mr. Nabil bin Ahmed Al-Ahmary, who holds an executive master's degree in international hotel management under the supervision of the Ministry of Tourism, clarified, “Since His Highness's honorable inauguration of our hotel in 2017, we have been proud and working diligently with all colleagues to become the preferred destination for everyone and to provide all the facilities to achieve advancement to the ranks of international hospitality befitting the Kingdom's reputation.”