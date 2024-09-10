Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Gosu Academy, the global leader in esports coaching and education, announced its expansion into the UAE today.

The company's entry into the region comes at an opportune time, as the gaming industry is poised to contribute over $1 billion to Dubai's GDP by 2033, with an estimated 30,000 jobs to be created.

The announcement further aligns with Gosu Academy’s mission to empower individuals through exceptional education in gaming and esports, supporting the UAE’s ambition to become a global esports hub.

Established by seasoned professionals with over twenty years of expertise, Gosu Academy started its journey in the United States and Europe before expanding to Asia.

Gosu Academy is expanding into the UAE to take advantage of the nation's dynamic gaming community and its progressive esports initiatives, having already established a footprint in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia.

Having trained more than 14,000 students globally, the academy's expansion to the UAE marks a pivotal step in its global growth strategy. F. Javier Bernal, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Gosu Academy said, “This market presents tremendous opportunities, and we are eager to enhance the region's fast-developing esports landscape. In line with the Dubai government's focus on this sector and the vision of the Dubai Program for Gaming (DPG) 2033, which aims to create jobs and bolster innovation, we strongly believe that Gosu Academy, through our expertise, can contribute significantly to this initiative. At the same time, Abu Dhabi's ambitious project to build an Esports Island reflects its distinct approach, focusing on creating a dedicated hub for global esports events and immersive gaming experiences. We aspire to cultivate a new wave of gaming and esports experts in the UAE, establishing the nation as a frontier in this sector, with both Abu Dhabi and Dubai playing complementary roles in driving the future of esports.”

Braeden Plein, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Gosu Academy, remarked, “Our mission is to redefine the future of gaming and esports by equipping individuals with essential skills and knowledge for success. DPG 2033, which aims to generate 30,000 jobs in this sector, resonates deeply with our objectives. We are dedicated to advancing this vision and providing our best support in achieving the economic target of USD 1 billion in the Gaming industry by nurturing outstanding talent and providing meaningful employment opportunities within the industry.”

Gosu Academy’s vision in shaping this industry is deeply intertwined with the UAE's Vision for 2030, which is a testament to the Emirates' unwavering commitment to diversifying the economy, fostering innovation, and nurturing a knowledge-driven society.

Gosu Academy offers personalized coaching, live online sessions, and a flexible learning platform that creates a strong gaming community in terms of its B2C operations. The company has also partnered with esports organizations and B2B organizations like federations and schools to train the next generation of pro players, help gaming enthusiasts start a career in esports, and make professional esports education accessible to all through their platform and training tools.

This dual approach empowers individual gamers and the broader industry, fuelling talent development and innovation across the esports ecosystem.

About Gosu Academy

Gosu Academy was set up in 2021 by Braeden Plein and F.Javier Bernal, originating in the United States, but quickly expanding globally to Europe South East Asia and the Middle East.

It has so far trained more than 14,000 students for several major video games and esports professional careers globally.

Gosu Academy provides end-to-end training solutions for its students at affordable rates.

It consolidates all esports the best coaching solutions in the market and leverages it with gaming community and training tools to make the learning experience more effective and fun.

Gosu Academy also partners with schools, federations, event organizers and sponsors to implement industry-changing education programs.

Their ultimate goal is to accelerate the esports industry by developing the next generation of pro players while creating career opportunities for gaming enthusiasts!