This contract comes among Gosour Development’s plan to implement and provide an integrated project to the real estate market and its clients.

The contract was signed by Eng. Mohamed Al-Shaer, Gosour Developments Chairman, and Eng. Mohamed Rashid, MRB Executive Director, with the participation of officials from both companies.

For his part, Eng. Mohamed Al-Shaer,Gosour Chairman, assured the importance of this strategic cooperation, which reflects his company’s vision to provide distinguished projects that keep pace with the rapid developments in the real estate sector, and reflects the company’s keenness on the clients interest, to gurantee management and operation at the highest quality standards, to maintain the project’s investment value and clients’ investments in it.

He pointed that MRB is one of the strong entities specialized in the field of management and operation of commercial projects, besides it also has a strong work precedent and experience that enables it to implement Gosour’s strategic plan by preserving its project as a prominent landmark in Shorouk City for many years.

He showed that "Triple Hub" project is located in Shorouk City, and is a commercial, administrative, and medical project located on Gamal Abdel Nasser axis connecting Cairo-Suez and Cairo-Ismailia roads,and located on an area of 5,000 meters in the separating axis between Shorouk City and New Heliopolis, which connects the Suez Road south to the Ismailia Road North.

Amr Attia Gosour Developments Head of the Commercial Sector, pointed that the project is the only one in the city’s southeastern sector, which is distinguished by the longest facade on the axis, reaching 120 meters, which made 90% of the project’s units overlooking the axis directly, as it serves residents and visitors of these cities (Shorouk - Heliopolis - Madinty) and is located directly in front of New Giza project and near Sodic East project with a total population density exceeding 500 thousand people, as the project includes commercial, administrative and medical units with areas starting from 25 to 800 meters with flexible payment plans to suit the clients.

Eng. Mohamed Rashid, MRB CEO, Said that cooperation with Gosour Developments is an important step towards achieving his company’s goals, in expanding its investment portfolio in the real estate market, pointing that the project is distinguished by its strategic location and smart design, which supports MRB's mission in its work is to manage and operate the project.

He added "We at MRB Holding Group are always keen to choose strategic partners who own a clear vision and distinguished experience in the market, and through this partnership with Gosour Developments, we look forward to achieve joint successes, so that "Triple Hub" project will be a distinctive mark and an exceptional and a model project in Shorouk City once operation starts in it".