Riyadh, KSA: Google today announced the launch of Personal Intelligence to users in the Arab world. Personal Intelligence securely connects information from apps like Gmail and Google Photos to make Gemini uniquely helpful. Users can control exactly which apps to link, and each one supercharges the experience.

Personal Intelligence was introduced in the U.S earlier this year. This capability has two core strengths: reasoning across complex sources and retrieving specific details from, say, an email or photo to answer questions. It often combines these, working across text, photos and video to provide uniquely tailored answers. This capability helps answer questions—such as suggesting a new book or creating a travel itinerary—by crafting responses tailored specifically to the user’s previous experiences and interests.

Personal Intelligence was built with privacy at the center. Connecting apps is off by default: users can choose to turn it on, decide exactly which apps to connect, and can turn it off anytime. When enabled, Gemini accesses data to answer specific requests and to do things for users. And because this data already lives at Google securely, users don't have to send sensitive data elsewhere to start personalizing their experience.

Users also won’t have to guess where an answer comes from: Gemini will try to reference or explain the information it used from their connected sources so they can verify it. The goal is to improve users’ experience while keeping their data secure and under their control.

Personal Intelligence is now available to all users in the Arab World who are subscribed to Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra. The aim is to bring the experience to free users in the coming weeks. Users need to enable the feature manually to enjoy the experience, by following the three steps: Open Gemini and tap Settings, Tap Personal Intelligence and Select Connected Apps (Gmail, Photos, etc.).