Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Google has launched its Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First program during an event at the Dubai Future Foundation Auditorium featuring the inaugural cohort of 15 exceptional AI startups from the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.

The 15 selected startups represent a variety of AI applications, including healthcare, agriculture, sustainability, finance, and accessibility. The initiative is designed to help startups that are leveraging AI to solve pressing challenges with access to Google's cutting-edge technology and connect them with industry experts, and a vibrant network of fellow entrepreneurs.

"As we witness the immense potential of AI to revolutionize industries and economies worldwide, the Middle East and North Africa stand at a pivotal juncture. With the UAE leading the charge, the region is poised to harness the power of AI to drive innovation, economic growth, and societal progress,” highlighted Anthony Nakache, Managing Director of Google MENA, on the transformative potential of AI in the Middle East and North Africa. He also added, “through the Google for Startups AI First program, we are committed to empowering exceptional founders and startups who are leveraging AI to address pressing challenges and create a brighter future for the region."

The 10-week program kicked off on 21 October with a two-day event where the startups engaged in panel discussions, workshops, mentorship sessions, and networking opportunities. "The goal is to help the cohort develop and scale to their full potential," says Baris Yesugey, Head of Accelerator & Startup Ecosystem, MENA-T. "Our comprehensive support will focus on problem-solving, refining business strategies, and identifying new avenues for growth and development”.

The Google for Startups Accelerator program aims to support innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. By providing these startups with the resources they need to grow, Google is helping build a brighter future for the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.

Visit our Google Arabia blog to find out more about the program.