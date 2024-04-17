Oredata, which is a leading technology partner to the telco, banking, e-commerce, gaming, retail, and manufacturing sectors in the MENAT, has won the prestigious award for a second consecutive year

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Oredata, a pioneering technology solutions provider, has been named the Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT) region for 2024. This prestigious award, which the company has won for a second consecutive year, stands as validation of Oredata's outstanding achievements in providing comprehensive cloud services, driving innovation and collaboration, and empowering customers for success in the dynamic and rapidly evolving cloud computing landscape.

In presenting its Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year 2024 award, Google commended Oredata's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions, transforming businesses, and driving digital transformation across the region. Oredata today delivers Google Cloud services for over 110 enterprises in the MENAT region, some of which have required services for data volumes in excess of 15 petabytes.

“Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Oredata as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognise their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”

"We are immensely proud and deeply honoured to receive this award for a second consecutive year. This recognition underscores our customer-centric ethos, relentless commitment to excellence, and the depth of our expertise in harnessing Google Cloud's state-of-the-art technologies. As we serve a wide array of clients across the telco, banking, e-commerce, gaming, retail, and manufacturing sectors, the Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year award reaffirms that we are on the right path”, said Ömer Faruk Kurt, CEO at Oredata.

The company’s expertise with the Google Cloud ecosystem spans cloud migration, data & analytics, Infrastructure, and Google Workspace services.

As a leader in Cloud Technologies, Big Data, Machine Learning and Advanced Data Analytics Services Oredata has consistently demonstrated its value within the Google Cloud ecosystem through a combination of technical expertise, strategic collaboration, and a customer-centric approach. The company's ability to leverage Google Cloud's advanced technologies empowers clients in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency, scalability, and business agility.

"As the region’s Google Cloud MSP partner, we ensure that our customers achieve maximum success with Google Cloud solutions. We are here to help businesses select the right technologies, optimize their spend and resources, and tackle even the most complex challenges. Our message to the market is clear - partner with us, and bring your boldest digital ambitions to life,” concluded Ömer Faruk Kurt.

About Oredata

Oredata is a leading technology solutions provider, specializing in delivering innovative and transformative services leveraging the power of cloud computing, analytics, big data, artificial intelligence, infrastructure modernization, cloud migration, and DWH and BI. With a focus on excellence and a customer-first approach, Oredata collaborates with clients to unlock the full potential of technology, driving digital transformation, ensuring sustainable business growth, and enabling customers in their digital transformation journey to scale up and transform data into actionable knowledge.

For more information about Oredata and its award-winning Google Cloud services, please visit www.oredata.com