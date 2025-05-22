DUBAI, UAE – Google announced the launch of its second "Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First" program for the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkiye (MENA-T). The 12-week, equity-free program is designed to empower the most promising Seed to Series A startups that are harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, providing them with the essential infrastructure, tools, and expertise to scale and succeed.

The MENA-T region is rapidly emerging as a significant hub for AI innovation, driving transformative change across various industries. Highlighting this potential, PwC estimates AI could contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, with McKinsey projecting up to $150 billion for GCC countries alone. Regional AI investment is also accelerating, with its share of total startup funding more than doubling year-over-year from 2023 to 2024, according to Wamda reports. PwC further expects the region to accrue US$320 billion, or 2 percent of the total global benefits of AI, by 2030.

"The incredible momentum of AI development in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkiye region presents a unique opportunity to foster a new wave of technological advancement," said Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, Managing Director, MENA-T, Google Cloud. "Google Cloud is committed to providing a robust and scalable platform for AI innovation. Our aim is to equip these pioneering companies with the cloud infrastructure and expertise necessary to optimize their AI workloads and accelerate their growth trajectory in this dynamic field."

Anthony Nakache, Managing Director, Google MENA, said: 'With the 'Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First' program, we are dedicated to providing targeted support to innovative startups, helping them access Google's best resources to solve complex challenges and scale their impactful AI-driven solutions globally."

The "Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First" MENA-T program provides selected eligible startups with Google Cloud credits to accelerate the development and deployment of their AI solutions. Participants will benefit from expert technical mentorship from Google Cloud engineers and solution architects to optimize cloud infrastructure for AI workloads. The program also includes AI-focused workshops on Google Cloud's AI/ML capabilities, data analytics, and serverless computing, alongside workshops on Go-To-Market strategies covering product design, business growth, and leadership development. Crucially, the accelerator will offer extensive networking opportunities with a curated network of investors, potential partners, and industry leaders.

Seed to Series A startups in the MENA-T region building AI-first solutions are encouraged to apply for the "Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First" MENA-T program by June 16th, 2025, through the Google for Startups website.

For further details on the program and the announcement, please refer to the official Google Arabia blog post: https://blog.google/intl/en-mena/company-news/outreach-initiatives/empowering-the-future-announcing-the-google-for-startups-accelerator-ai-first-for-mena-t-startups/

