Dubai: The Goodwood Estate today announced a multi-year partnership with global manufacturer, Pirelli, to be the exclusive tyre partner for the annual flagship event, the Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard, which this year runs from 13-16 July.

Pirelli, renowned for its cutting-edge technology and high-end production, has been the exclusive tyre partner to F1 since 2011 and is also the unique supplier to the World Rally Championship. They will work with Goodwood to create a number of exciting activations on and off the hillclimb.

Pirelli will be present at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with two exhibition spaces that will illustrate key elements of the company: 150 years of evolution in high-tech products, racing spirit, art and culture, and sustainability. One of the spaces will be dedicated to the iconic P Zero family of tyres, where three new products will be previewed to mark the imminent renewal of Pirelli’s entire high end range.

Goodwood owner, The Duke of Richmond, said: “Pirelli has an outstanding reputation for excellence and innovation, qualities that make them a welcome addition as a Goodwood partner. As the leader in the prestige tyre market and the official supplier of tyres to F1, the pinnacle of motor racing, we are excited to have them on board for the 30th anniversary of Festival of Speed.”

Marco Tronchetti Provera, Pirelli Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, said: “I’m pleased that Pirelli is partnering with the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It is an excellent fit for us. As a market leader in high end tyres, Pirelli feels at home among the world’s leading premium and prestige carmakers. This also goes for the Festival’s attention to motorsport, an area we have been involved in since 1907. Finally and importantly, we identify with and appreciate the Festival’s interest in new forms of sustainable mobility, as we are focused on developing new technologies to make mobility ever more sustainable.”