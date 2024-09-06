The launch of the new café, the 10th in the region, is part of pladis' broader strategy to expand its retail presence in the region and reinvigorate the iconic GODIVA brand

Dubai: GODIVA, the indulgent, decadent and heritage-driven Belgian luxury chocolate brand, is proud to unveil its eagerly anticipated new chocolate café and store in Dubai's biggest lifestyle destination, Dubai Mall. With fresh and exclusive experiences, the new space will surely be a haven for all chocolate and dessert lovers.

Located in the heart of Dubai, the café features a dessert bar and two GODIVA chocolate fountains, the first in the region and exclusive to the mall, to create GODVIA's iconic chocolate-dipped strawberries and more. Visitors can explore a delightful selection of both core and seasonal favourites, including the iconic Belgian Ballotin, the opulent Gold Collection, the decadent Truffles Collection, and the luxurious velvet Royal Boxes. Tourists can bring home a taste of Dubai with the Landmark Collection, featuring gift boxes showcasing a selection of UAE landmarks, like the Burj Khalifa. Additionally, the GODIVA Bar boasts a dreamy chocolate counter with premium Pralines, Ganache, and Truffles. This inviting space allows guests to create their own iconic GODIVA boxes, filled with their heart's desires, making for a truly stunning and personalized gift.

Steve Lesnard, president of GODIVA, said: "We're incredibly excited to open the doors of our new GODIVA venue at Dubai Mall – the first café to open since I joined as President of GODIVA four months ago. This new location allows us to share our passion and unparalleled premium chocolate credentials with even more people, showcasing our long history of creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance while expanding our footprint in the Middle East.

"We're thrilled to be a part of the city's iconic and vibrant downtown address and will work closely with our regional experts to create products and experiences inspired by local influences."

GODIVA joined pladis, the leading global snacking company behind iconic brands including McVitie's, GODIVA, Jacob's, Carr's and Ülker, in 2023. Dubai represents a vital market for the business, and the launch of the GODIVA Café, the 10th in the region, is part of the company's broader strategy to expand its retail presence in the region. With this new opening, pladis aims to capitalise on the growing demand for premium chocolate in the Middle East and drive significant growth for the GODIVA brand.

In addition to GODIVA's world-renowned chocolate collections, the café will serve up an all-day menu, including tartines and croissants, Belgian waffles, crêpes, pancakes and patisseries, featuring the GODIVA signature milk and white chocolate balloons, fondue selection, and ice creams. There is a dedicated menu to enchant the kids, welcoming them with delightful Mini Croissants, Mini Pancakes, a dream come true with a Mini Classic Fondue, and Waffles.

The upscale café design interweaves ornate art nouveau features, highlighting the brand's nearly 100 years of Belgian heritage, alongside modern touches, to welcome customers to indulge in the ultimate premium chocolate experience, enjoy a hot drink and meet friends over dessert.

Chloe David, MENAI Operations Director, pladis: "At GODIVA, we're dedicated to crafting the most exquisite chocolate creations, living up to our founder Pierre Draps' philosophy: 'designed only to delight.' Today, we continue his mission, combining that legacy with fresh innovation. This stunning space is designed to be a haven for chocolate lovers, offering a unique and unforgettable experience."

The enchanting store hosted a VIP event on September 4th, offering guests the chance to sample GODIVA’s iconic chocolates, including an exclusive pistachio Kunafa truffle created by GODIVA Chef Ilse Wilmots, who travelled from her home in Brussels to join the celebration. The event also featured a 6ft chocolate Burj Khalifa and the opportunity to watch an acclaimed local artist create a bespoke piece for guests.

The new GODIVA café and store is now open on the ground floor in Dubai Mall – visit to customise your own box of "My GODIVA."

For further information, visit: https://godivauae.com/

pladis​

pladis is one of the world's fastest-growing snacking companies and home to much-loved brands including McVitie's, GODIVA and Ülker. pladis also owns regional brands Jacob's, Go Ahead, Flipz, Turtles, BN, Verkade and many more products across sweet and savoury biscuits, wafers, cake, and chocolate.

Formed in 2016, pladis is the proud steward of over 300 years of family baking and confectionery experience. The expertise of its 16,000-strong global workforce spans 27 bakeries across 11 countries and is founded on collaboration, agility and resilience. As a responsible business delivering the highest quality products and exceptional service, pladis' products have the potential to reach more than four billion people across the world.

The integration of GODIVA into pladis started in 2023, and this process will be completed in 2024. As a global leader in premium chocolate, GODIVA was founded in Brussels in 1926 by master Belgian chocolatier Pierre Draps. It has an established global footprint across more than 100 markets where customers can expect to find GODIVA products in many fine retailers, online, and, depending on the market, at brick-and-mortar locations like boutiques and cafes.

Prior to its integration, GODIVA Company was acquired in 2008 by pladis' parent company, Yıldız Holding of Türkiye. pladis and the GODIVA Company are wholly owned subsidiaries of Yildiz Holding.

www.pladisglobal.com

GODIVA

Since its creation in 1926, GODIVA chocolatier has honed a worldwide reputation for innovation, craftsmanship and excellence. Inspired by the passion, generosity, and pioneering spirit of the legend of Lady Godiva, the chocolatier provides elegant settings for customers to purchase beautiful Belgian chocolates. GODIVA has a presence in over 100 countries, and products are distributed in more than 600 owned boutiques, in the Travel Retail department and specialist stores, and online.

www.godivauae.com

