Cairo – GoDaddy, Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, announces the participation of Selina Bieber, Vice President of International Markets at GoDaddy, in this year's highly anticipated Techne Summit 2023. Selina contributed to a panel discussion titled "Shattering Ceilings, Igniting Success: Women Entrepreneurs Changing the Game."

As a panelist at the summit, Selina Bieber delved into the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs and their unique journeys in overcoming barriers to achieve success. The panelists shared experiences, strategies, and insightful perspectives, helping to inspire female entrepreneurs working to break down barriers and succeed in the small business world.

During this discussion, Bieber underscored GoDaddy's commitment to gender equality, emphasizing that GoDaddy provides tech solutions and practices tailored for all entrepreneurs. She also mentioned that GoDaddy's WAM + Studio are valuable resources for those who are re-entering the workforce or embarking on side-hustles after a break. These initiatives enable entrepreneurs to explore and leverage the digital landscape with ease and affordability. They remove the barriers traditionally associated with entering the online business arena, making it accessible to a broad spectrum of ambitious individuals, regardless of their gender or prior experience.

Bieber highlighted how women entrepreneurs can harness GoDaddy's resources, illustrating with successful examples such as collaborative initiatives with organizations like GIZ and Crunchmoms. These partnerships provide valuable opportunities for entrepreneurs to engage with the community, gain insights through annual surveys, and learn from the stories of GoDaddy's customers. These resources provide women with a supportive foundation to begin their entrepreneurial journey, offering guidance on self-branding, partnership building, and sharing customer success stories, all of which contribute to their journey towards success.

Selina also touched on recent tech trends for women founders, highlighting the integration of AI in corporate level and its potential to level the playing field for women balancing multiple responsibilities. Notably, she emphasized the significance of GoDaddy’s .AI Domain extension, a gateway to a wealth of opportunities for individuals, developers, startups, and research institutions. ‘.AI domains’ bring numerous advantages to small businesses across various sectors. By associating with AI, these domains become powerful branding tools, projecting innovation and technological expertise to customers and stakeholders alike.

In addition to joining the panel discussion, Bieber also conducted an interactive workshop titled "Disruptive Thinking: Redefining Business Norms in the Online World," where she shared GoDaddy's transformation journey from a web hosting provider to a comprehensive technology provider offering essential tools for small businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in the digital landscape.

Selina went on to say that she appreciated being included in Techne Summit 2023, sharing how digitalization can help to jumpstart women entrepreneurs. “Participating in this event that fosters innovation, diversity and empowerment is line with GoDaddy’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs, by providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the digital age.”

Techne Summit 2023, held in Alexandria, Egypt, from 7 - 10 October 2023, brought together startups, technology enthusiasts, investors, mentors, and public officials from all over the Mediterranean. This premier event is celebrated for its commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship, providing an exceptional platform for networking, learning, and collaboration.

About GoDaddy:

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com