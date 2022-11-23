Award recognises the most innovative, impactful and user-friendly tech solutions for SMEs in the MENA region

Dubai, UAE – GoDaddy, the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, announced it won the ‘Best Tech Solutions Provider for SMEs’ award at Entrepreneur Middle East’s Tech Innovation Awards 2022, which recognizes the most innovative, impactful and user-friendly tech solution that caters to SMEs and entrepreneurs.

Selina Bieber, Commercial Strategy Senior Director, International Markets at GoDaddy said, “We are honored to receive this award and be recognized by the tech and entrepreneurship media and the digital business community. At GoDaddy, we champion small businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive online and we are grateful for the opportunity to support them in their ambitions as they turn their ideas into reality.”

Easy-to-Use Tools and Resources

At the core of GoDaddy’s win is its suite of digital tools and services that are readily accessible and easy to use in English and Arabic languages, aiming to empower the region’s wide base of entrepreneurs and small businesses. GoDaddy’s integrated suite of online products and services includes domain names, web hosting, website building tools, e-store, digital marketing, professional email, online security and productivity tools.

GoDaddy offers an Arabic website builder and Arabic Online Store for its customers. Additionally, it launched bilingual technical customer support to guide customers and help them find the tools that best meet their needs, attesting to the company’s support of technology innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

Training and Mentorship

Across the MENA region, GoDaddy helps small businesses and entrepreneurs build an online presence through various workshops and webinars delivered in in English and Arabic. The ongoing educational engagements, training and mentoring offered by GoDaddy support tech innovation so entrepreneurs can succeed online and grow.

GoDaddy’s series of workshops help educate entrepreneurs across the MENA region on the importance of creating and maintaining a strong digital presence, and teaches them how to set up a website easily and quickly.

Partnerships

GoDaddy’s strategic initiatives and partnerships in the UAE and wider MENA region helped solidify its win for the ‘Best Tech Solutions Provider for SMEs’ award. Partnering with key organisations such as Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Arab Fashion Council, du, Startups without Borders and others, GoDaddy is focused on empowering entrepreneurs and making opportunity more inclusive for all.

To learn more about GoDaddy, visit https://ae.godaddy.com

