Cairo: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, has introduced its guide on how businesses and entrepreneurs can boost their sales and expand their business, as the weather warms up and people plan their vacations, to seize this profitable opportunity. This comes in line with GoDaddy’s endeavors to help small businesses in Egypt make the most of this lucrative time.

“Summer is a wonderful opportunity for businesses to connect with their customers and grow their online presence,” says Selina Bieber, Commercial Strategy Senior Director, “GoDaddy is dedicated to helping business owners succeed by providing them with the necessary tools, solutions, and resources to create and manage their digital identity and reach new heights.”

As part of GoDaddy’s dedication to bolstering the Egyptian entrepreneurial ecosystem, a curated set of strategies and tools has been created to enable businesses to take advantage of this seasonal opportunity and achieve remarkable results.

Here are five key tips to help businesses flourish during Egypt’s summer holiday season.



Tailor Marketing for Summer Vibes:

To capture the attention of consumers during the summer holidays, it is crucial for businesses to align their marketing efforts with the season. Incorporate themes that resonate with the summer lifestyle, such as beach activities, travel, outdoor adventures, and leisure. By tapping into the spirit of summer, entrepreneurs can create engaging and relatable content that attracts customers and encourages them to make a purchase.

Run summer promotions:

Summer promotions are a great way to attract new customers and encourage existing customers to spend more. With the help of GoDaddy’s integrated e-commerce solutions, these promotions could involve discounts, free gifts, or contests. Promoting a 48-hour summer sale is also a great way to boost sales as creating a specific end time for sale encourages customer engagement.

Take Advantage of Social Media:

Social media is a powerful tool for reaching out to potential customers and promoting businesses. During the summer season, business owners can use social media to share summer-themed content, run contests, and offer discounts. For example, they could create a summer-themed hashtag for their business and encourage customers to use it when sharing their own summer experiences. The key is to be creative and think about what would appeal most to your target audience.

Ensure your Website is SEO-friendly:

A business’s website is often the first impression that potential customers will have of the business. It’s important to ensure that the website is well-designed, informative, and easy to use. This includes making sure the website is SEO-friendly. It is important to ensure that the website is optimized for search engines, so that it can be easily found by potential customers. This process, known as search engine optimization (SEO), involves making changes to the website’s content and structure to improve its visibility in search engine results pages. By following best practices for SEO, a business can improve its website’s ranking in search results and attract more organic traffic to its site.

Enhance Customer Experience:

Providing excellent customer service is crucial all year round, but it’s especially important during the summer when businesses are busier. Ensuring that employees are friendly, helpful, and responsive to customer inquiries can help build a positive reputation for the business and encourage customers to come back. Additionally, enhancing the customer experience can also help attract and retain customers. GoDaddy provides responsive design options, that can achieve a powerful user experience by getting to know your customers, and understanding their needs. Moreover, this will enhance the customer experience with the right technology to make it easier for them to interact with the business, and take an omnichannel approach, providing a seamless customer experience across all channels, including in-store, online, and mobile.

