Jeddah: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, celebrates Eid al-Adha with business owners by sharing optimum marketing practices to help entrepreneurs expand their business online during one of the most lucrative times for business growth in line with Saudi Arabia Vision 2030.



Selina Bieber, GoDaddy Commercial Strategy Senior Director, International Markets, stated: “In comparison with other major holidays such, Eid al-Adha has triggered a consumer boom in many different industries in the Middle East and North Africa. Therefore, marketeers must understand how to effectively target their marketing efforts to this holiday to capitalize on the numerous opportunities.”



With this guide, entrepreneurs can learn how to set the right marketing campaigns through one of the most important festivals of the year “Eid Al Adha”. GoDaddy adds a new guide to the wealth of resources (https://ae.godaddy.com/blog/), all of which offer advice to help businesses grow during the different seasons of the year to help increase customer reach.



Here are the most vital insights of GoDaddy’s Guide:

Customizing your website to bask in the Eid spirit

Creating an Eid-themed section on your website is a brilliant way to build memorable relationships with customers and drive sales. Ultimately, you can use iconic symbols such as the crescent moon (the international symbol of Islam), or appropriate images of animals, particularly sheep, as it is one of the most well-known images used in advertising for Eid al-Adha.



You can access GoDaddy’s Visual Content Creator tool to build such visual content and promote it during and leading to Eid. Additionally, you can enhance your business website by using GoDaddy Website-Builder, and finding cost friendly website-building and marketing tools.



Finally, giving back to the community is an important part of this holiday as many shoppers are keen to make feel-good purchases. Many brands state that a part of their profit from Eid sales will be directed to those in need to share the joy and happiness, and this marketing strategy has proved itself very effective sales-wise.



Respecting Culture in Your Marketing Messaging:

Displaying respect and understanding to the cultural and ritual importance of Eid al-Adha is the key to a successful marketing campaign. Therefore, delivering on the importance of the referred to as the greater of the two Eid’s “Eid al-Adha”, it is especially important to be respectful and in line with customs and beliefs while not confusing it with Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.



Products during Eid al-Adha:

The increased rate of consumerism surrounding this holiday means a noticeable increase in the amount of goods and amenities that are bought. There are a few product categories that tend to perform the best during this season like food, clothes and travel.



During Eid al-Adha family gatherings and having a meal together are the most significant aspects this holiday. Therefore, grocery stores and fast-food chains tend to witness a hike in their sales during the season. On the other hand, Eid gatherings mean dressing up, and thus all-over Middle East clothing continues to make up a large part of Eid spending, with Middle Eastern designers placing many of their best sales during the holiday season.



Lastly, Eid’s are mostly about family gatherings, which motivates individuals to travel to their hometown during this time and visit their families. However, many other family members spend this long holiday weekend abroad to celebrate Eid.



Best times to Market during Eid al-Adha:

The period leading up to Eid al-Adha is the best time to market. As people are finalizing their travels and preparing to buy goods for their family members, the few weeks leading up to the holiday are the most lucrative.

However, you can also choose to market during the holiday period as well, as many are caught up in the spirit of the holiday and choose to make more purchases. In this regard, you can use GoDaddy’s Marketing Suite for website marketing as well as social media marketing.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.

