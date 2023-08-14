Jeddah: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, is announcing the launch of the .AI domain extension in the Kingdom. This exciting addition opens up a world of opportunities for individuals, developers, startups, and research institutions, aligning perfectly with the Saudi Arabia’s visionary AI strategy and dynamic growth in the field of artificial intelligence.



As a part of its commitment to foster AI potential, The Kingdom has established the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) to drive the KSA Data & AI agenda and to outline a multi-phased approach with six dimensions such as ambition, skills, policies and regulations, investment, research and innovation, and ecosystem. The ultimate goal is to position KSA as a global hub for Data & AI activities and to create a strong domestic ecosystem.



.AI domains bring numerous advantages to small businesses across various sectors. By associating with artificial intelligence (AI), these domains become powerful branding tools, projecting innovation and technological expertise to customers and stakeholders alike.



"Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to contribute $135 billion to Saudi Arabia's economy and will see AI's contribution to GDP rise to 12.4 percent in 2030, making it the biggest beneficiary of AI in the Middle East. 2 By introducing .AI domains in the Kingdom, we aim to provide a platform for businesses and individuals to fully embrace AI's transformative potential," commented Selina Bieber, Vice President, International Markets at GoDaddy.



GoDaddy provides a user-friendly tool to help entrepreneurs select the perfect domain name for their business. With GoDaddy Domain Names Creator, users can answer basic questions about their business and industry, receiving a series of domain suggestions that will make their company stand out on the web.



"Having seen the Kingdom's progress in AI firsthand, we are excited to be part of this journey by offering .AI domains, which will undoubtedly add value to the AI community in Saudi Arabia," added Bieber.



With the availability of .AI domains in Saudi Arabia, GoDaddy continues to support the nation's thriving AI community, making it easier for businesses and innovators to harness the potential of artificial intelligence and create a robust digital presence in this rapidly growing industry.



In the event that a desired domain is already owned, GoDaddy offers the assistance of dedicated domain brokers who can strategize and negotiate with the current domain owner to secure the best possible price while ensuring confidentiality.



"We firmly believe that the .AI domain extension will play a key role in shaping the future of AI-driven businesses in Saudi Arabia. It is a powerful branding tool that signifies technological expertise and innovation," Bieber explained.



The future of businesses in the Kingdom is set to be reshaped as an impressive 85 percent of business leaders foresee the transformative impact of generative AI on their customer offerings or business operations within the next three years, according to a recent study.3

The Kingdom's dedication to AI is reflected in its impressive global rankings. Saudi Arabia is the top-ranking country in the world for government strategy in artificial intelligence (AI). It scored 100% in all criteria related to AI, including establishing the National Strategy for Data and AI (NSDAI), having a dedicated government authority for AI, and adequate funding for AI initiatives.4



With the launch of .AI domains in Saudi Arabia, GoDaddy continues to be a trusted partner, empowering entrepreneurs, and innovators to take their ventures to new heights in the ever-evolving AI landscape. By securing a .AI domain, businesses can embrace the future, amplify their digital presence, and contribute to the Kingdom's remarkable journey towards becoming a global AI leader.



For more information about the .AI domain extension and how it can empower your business in the Kingdom's thriving AI community, visit ae.GoDaddy.com.

