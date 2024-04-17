Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Global home appliance corporation Hisense launched its ‘BEYOND GLORY’ UEFA EURO 2024™ campaign today with the ‘signing’ of Germany’s World Cup winning goalkeeper and captain of Bundesliga’s FC Bayern Munich, Manuel Neuer.

The German international, a FIFA World Cup winner alongside his 11 Bundesliga crowns, joins Hisense as its official campaign Ambassador. The ‘BEYOND GLORY’ campaign celebrates the relentless pursuit of excellence shared by professional footballers aiming for EURO honors and Hisense’s commitment to pushing boundaries in the home appliance industry.

Just as goalkeepers like Manuel stand as the last line of defense, Hisense serves as the reliable force behind the scenes, consistently delivering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled quality.

Five-time International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) ‘World's Best Goalkeeper’ award winner, Manuel Neuer said, “I am delighted to support the Hisense ‘BEYOND GLORY’ UEFA EURO 2024™ campaign as an ambassador. I am also very much looking forward to the EURO’s as the ultimate challenge for the elite of Europe’s footballers.”

The campaign also highlights Hisense’s aim to push its own boundaries, challenging itself with a long-term technological vision in aspiring to ambitious goals and an unwavering commitment to pioneering technology with unparalleled quality in the pursuit of improving everyday life.

As an official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™ and the pioneer in display technology, Hisense aims to deliver the perfect game-watching experience and smart-life experiences through its cutting-edge TV products and home appliances.

Bob Wang, General Manager of Hisense International Marketing Department, remarked, “We are honored to welcome Manuel as our UEFA EURO 2024™ brand ambassador and believe he is the ideal representative for our new campaign. A goalkeeper is relied on by his team to be aways there and be totally dependable in helping ensure their success. At Hisense, we strive for a similar aim in our commitment to succeed in improving the lives of our customers with innovative dependable technology.”

“This marks the third consecutive UEFA EURO that Hisense has sponsored the event which provides a tremendous opportunity to continue to connect the Hisense brand with consumers around the world.

“As a company we continuously aim to enhance the quality and experience of everyday living. Working with Manuel, we are looking forward to providing fans around the world with an unparalleled experience of UEFA EURO 2024™.”

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and Asko, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as 2022 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2020 and UEFA Euro 2024 Germany, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain.

With 34 industrial parks, 25 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

For media inquiries, please contact hisense@houseofcomms.com