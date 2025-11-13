Gulf Medical University (GMU), one of the region’s leading private medical universities, inaugurated the Thumbay AI Clinic — a groundbreaking innovation space marking a major leap toward digital transformation in healthcare education and clinical practice. Powered by Zoom Video Communications and HP Poly, the launch was graced by Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, as the Chief Guest.

The Thumbay AI Clinic is a first-of-its-kind, technology-driven learning environment where students, faculty, and healthcare professionals can explore the role of Artificial Intelligence in diagnostics, telemedicine, and collaborative care. It serves as a hands-on innovation hub, allowing future clinicians to experience AI-assisted workflows that enhance precision, efficiency, and patient outcomes. The initiative reflects GMU’s vision to integrate technology into healthcare learning, shaping professionals who are equally strong in clinical expertise and digital fluency.

Powered by Zoom’s AI Companion, the clinic introduces intelligent features such as AI-generated clinical notes, automated meeting summaries, and context-aware collaboration tools. With Zoom’s HIPAA-compliant platform, these capabilities enable secure hybrid models of care, connecting hospitals, classrooms, and clinics seamlessly. The integration of HP | Poly’s high-fidelity audio, intelligent cameras, and interactive touchscreens creates an immersive, real-time learning experience across physical and virtual environments.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Thumbay Moideen emphasized that the Thumbay AI Clinic reflects GMU’s mission to prepare the next generation of healthcare leaders for an AI-driven future. “This initiative embodies our belief that the future of healthcare lies at the intersection of knowledge, compassion, and technology. The Thumbay AI Clinic is where education meets innovation — turning possibilities into practice,” he said.

Professor Manda Venkatramana, Vice Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, noted, “The Thumbay AI Clinic redefines how our students learn and how our faculty teach, research, and collaborate. Through partnerships with Zoom and HP Poly, we are transforming classrooms and clinics into intelligent ecosystems that mirror the real-world dynamics of modern healthcare.”

A senior spokesperson from Zoom Video Communications added, “We are proud to partner with Gulf Medical University and Thumbay Group. With Zoom’s AI Companion and healthcare-focused technology, we aim to empower smarter collaboration, bridging distance, improving communication, and enhancing healthcare education and delivery.”

Established in 1998, Gulf Medical University continues to lead medical education, research, and innovation in the region. The launch of the Thumbay AI Clinic reinforces GMU’s commitment to shaping the intelligent, data-driven future of global healthcare. Spring admissions are open. To know more, please visit www.gmu.ac.ae