Dubai, UAE – Today, GMG, a global well-being and retail conglomerate, announced a 10-year strategic retail partnership with Frasers Group, to bring leading sports retailer, Sports Direct, to the region. This partnership is a bold stride in GMG’s strategic vision to be the number one sports player across all markets it operates in, and bring inspiration and innovation through products and experiences.

This strategic collaboration will further enable GMG to disrupt the retail sports landscape by delivering innovative, high-quality products and exceptional retail experiences that continue to set industry benchmarks, expand global footprint and shape the future of sports and lifestyle retail. With a commanding market leadership in the MENA region and Southeast Asia, GMG also operates Nike stores, JD Sports and its home-grown multi-brand sports retail destination, Sun & Sand Sports, among others.

Frasers Group, a leading name in global sports retail with flagship brand Sports Direct, is celebrated for its strong partnerships with the world’s best brands and superior product offering. The Group’s forward-thinking strategies aim to transform the consumer experience through innovative store concepts and robust e-commerce platforms, appealing to a wide audience from casual sports enthusiasts to professional athletes. Their dedication to serving athletes the best kit their money can buy has solidified their reputation within sports communities globally, ideally positioning them for successful market expansions.

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, commented, “Our collaboration with Frasers Group represents not just a key milestone but a strategic expansion that underscores our commitment to redefine the sports arena across all markets in which we operate in. By introducing Sports Direct, a flagship brand in the industry, we are further positioning ourselves as a dominant force within the retail sports industry. At GMG, with over four decades of experience, we are committed to use our expertise in providing the best choices for quality products. We are uniquely positioned to integrate and scale Sports Direct’s presence successfully, bringing it closer to our consumers and crafting unparalleled sports retail experiences”

Michael Murray, CEO of Frasers Group, added, “GMG is an unrivalled retailer in the region, operating and distributing an incredible portfolio of global brands in markets where we see real growth potential, particularly in sports and lifestyle. By leveraging GMG’s scale, deep retail expertise and market knowledge, our partnership will support the growth of our Sports Direct brand in the Gulf and in Egypt.”

This partnership between GMG and Frasers Group is poised to drive significant growth opportunities, harnessing the strengths of both entities to deliver unparalleled value and enriching experiences to customers in the sports and lifestyle arenas.

About GMG

GMG is a global well-being company retailing, distributing, and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sports, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties, and logistics sectors. Its vision is to inspire people to win in ways that make the world better. GMG's investments span across six key verticals: GMG Sports, GMG Everyday Goods, GMG Health and Beauty, GMG Properties, GMG Logistics, and GMG Home.

In line with its 'farm-to-fork' vision, GMG covers the entire food consumption chain with its state-of-the-art food manufacturing facilities, expanding food retail network, and distribution of popular international brands. The company entered the food retail industry by acquiring Géant operations in April 2022. In February 2023, GMG acquired aswaaq LLC, including its companies operating in retail, trading, and properties, positioning the group as one of the UAE's largest community mall operators.

Under the ownership and management of the Baker family for over 47 years, GMG is a valued partner of choice for the world's most successful and respected brands in the well-being sector. Working across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, GMG has introduced more than 120 brands across 21 countries. These include notable home-grown brands such as Sun & Sand Sports, Dropkick, Supercare Pharmacy, Farm Fresh, Klassic, and international brands like Nike, Columbia, Converse, Timberland, Vans, Mama Sita's, and McCain.

About Sports Direct

Sports Direct is a leading retailer of sports and fitness footwear, clothing, and equipment. A brand driven by purpose; our mission is to use the powers of sport to champion the legend in everybody. Whatever your sport, whatever your style, and whatever your ambition, we offer the quality and choice to make everyone feel like a winner. Whether it’s football, running, training, boxing, walking, dance, cycling or swimming, we aim to serve, support, and inspire with products that bring out the best in everyone.

About Frasers Group plc

Frasers Group started as a small store in Maidenhead in 1982 and from there, grew to become a global powerhouse. As the business evolved, 2019 saw the rebrand of Sports Direct International to Frasers Group plc; a reflection of the Group’s growth and change in market identity.

Led by Chief Executive Michael Murray, the business is set on a formidable upwards trajectory as it continues to expand with its pioneering approach to retail. Frasers Group provides consumers with access to the world’s best Sports, Premium and Luxury brands with a vision to build the planet's most admired and compelling brand ecosystem.

As a leader in the industry, Frasers Group is committed to rethinking retail by driving digital innovation and providing unique store experiences to its consumers globally.