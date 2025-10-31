Dubai, UAE – GMG, a global well-being company, has launched Modora, a new luxury home concept that expands its Home division and reinforces its position in the UAE’s interiors and lifestyle retail sector. The announcement coincides with the first anniversary of the formulation of GMG’s Home division, marking an important milestone in the group’s retail diversification strategy.

Since establishing the Home division in 2024, GMG has built a portfolio designed around the UAE’s rising demand for quality design, craftsmanship, and lifestyle innovation. The addition of Modora builds on the division’s first year of growth and reflects GMG’s continued investment in sectors that support the UAE’s non-oil economy and retail diversification.

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, stated, “At GMG, we are always committed to growth. The launch of Modora marks an opportunity to tap into a segment that is valued at about USD 3.7 million, with forecasts exceeding USD 5.7 million by 2033[1]. With Modora, we are expanding our presence in the premium interiors category and advancing our focus on supporting local talent, suppliers, and innovation across the retail value chain."

The UAE’s interiors and furnishings market continues to expand, supported by residential and hospitality development and growing interest in design-led, sustainable products. Market data shows that the country’s home decor segment is steadily on the rise and projected to increase greatly in the next few years. In addition, the home-furniture market, estimated at USD 2.19 billion in 2024[2], is also rising in line with the nation’s real estate and retail growth, underscoring the interiors sector’s increasing contribution to the UAE’s lifestyle economy.

Recent property data further highlights this momentum, with Dubai’s real estate sales rising 40 percent in the first half of 2025 to AED 326.6 billion, compared to AED 233 billion during the same period in 2024.[3] The continued strength of the property market and a surge in high-end residential projects are fuelling demand for premium interiors and luxury home concepts.

Modora has been developed in response to this demand, introducing a refined design philosophy that blends modern craftsmanship with timeless aesthetics. Its collection spans bedrooms, dining, living, tables, rugs, glassware, and accessories, offering elegant and functional solutions suited to today’s UAE interiors. The brand strengthens GMG’s ability to operate across multiple tiers of the home category and reinforces its long-term strategy to expand and diversify its lifestyle retail portfolio.

Rob Canning, Vice President at GMG Home Division, commented, “The UAE’s growing population and thriving real estate market have driven strong demand for quality interiors and furnishings. With the launch of Modora, we’re expanding our Home Division portfolio to better serve this demand while reinforcing GMG’s commitment to operational excellence and long-term investment in the country’s retail landscape.

Modora, located in Umm Suqeim, Dubai, joins Suncoast, specialising in premium outdoor furniture, under the GMG Home division. Collectively, these brands demonstrate GMG’s commitment to category growth and its contribution to advancing the UAE’s design and retail landscape.

About GMG

GMG is a global well-being company retailing, distributing, and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sports, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties, and logistics sectors. Its vision is to inspire people to win in ways that make the world better. GMG's investments span across six key verticals: GMG Sports, GMG Everyday Goods, GMG Health and Beauty, GMG Properties, GMG Logistics, and GMG Home.

In line with its 'farm-to-fork' vision, GMG covers the entire food consumption chain with its state-of-the-art food manufacturing facilities, expanding food retail network, and distribution of popular international brands. The company entered the food retail industry by acquiring Géant operations in April 2022. In February 2023, GMG acquired aswaaq LLC, including its companies operating in retail, trading, and properties, positioning the group as one of the UAE's largest community mall operators.

Under the ownership and management of the Baker family for over 47 years, GMG is a valued partner of choice for the world's most successful and respected brands in the well-being sector. Working across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, GMG has introduced more than 120 brands across 21 countries. These include notable home-grown brands such as Sun & Sand Sports, Dropkick, Supercare Pharmacy, Farm Fresh, Klassic, and international brands like Nike, Columbia, Converse, Timberland, Vans, Mama Sita's, and McCain.

