The healthcare provider will offer Fitbit devices and Fitbit Premium as part of the company’s continued commitment to whole-person health

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: - GluCare.Health, a Dubai-based hybrid digital therapeutics company, has collaborated with Fitbit, allowing for advanced health data sets from Fitbit wearables to be incorporated into its clinical framework.

GluCare.Health is a world-leading metabolic disease management platform, currently producing vastly better patient outcomes than comparable solutions. It uses data from various medical devices and wearables as part of its standard continuous care model shifting diabetes management away from archaic fragmented and episodic care to a continuous and behavioral-change-based approach.

This collaboration will enable the adoption of wearables from Fitbit, which is now part of Google, within the GluCare.Health disease management platforms. Integration of technologies from both organizations will allow for enhanced patient engagement leading to behavioral change and vastly improved clinical outcomes. The collaboration has been very timely as GluCare.Health is now looking at releasing its latest care-in-the-cloud offering and beginning its international expansion.

“GluCare.Health, in principle, maintains the familiar comforts of a traditional healthcare system but fundamentally is a behavioral change engine that is being delivered through a hybridized digital plus clinical healthcare data and analytic platform. Our ambition is to always partner with the best-in-class developers of hardware, software, and analytics capabilities to better the lives of our patients in a sustainable way,” said Dr. Ihsan Almarzooqi, Co-Founder and Managing Director of GluCare.Health. “To that end, we are delighted to collaborate with Fitbit in providing our patients access to advanced wearable devices and evidence-based algorithmic insights during their care journey.”

A recent survey[1] conducted by AppDynamics found that 88 percent of respondents in the UAE intend to use wearable devices, like Fitbit trackers or smartwatches, in the next year. Further, 95% of the UAE respondents overwhelmingly said they believe wearable technology has the potential to transform both personal and public health.

“Our mission has always been to help make everyone in the world healthier. Being “on Fitbit” is not just about the hardware, it’s about the entire experience — from our range of devices and software to our mobile app and Fitbit Premium — all designed to motivate and support you in managing your health and wellness.” said David Amehame, Regional Sales Manager at Fitbit – Middle East and Africa, Google

Dr. Almarzooqi from GluCare.Health further added “We are an outcome-based organization, and Fitbit is currently the most frequently cited wearable by far when it comes to medical research[2]. This collaboration shall allow for real-time data[3] capture using the advanced sensors in Fitbit devices to better assess our patient’s health and allows us to be more present with them in-clinic and prescribe care more effectively. Additionally, this methodology shall also allow us to stay connected with the patients and provide quality support even in between their visits to our clinic. Our technology offers a more human-centric approach to diabetes care, one that works exceptionally well, as highlighted by our outcomes. Data from Fitbit will now be included into patient records, weighed against other clinical metrics, used by the care team allowing for correlations to be seen and insights to be actioned by the care team in the cloud.”

Nicola Maxwell, Head of Fitbit Health Solutions EMEA, concluded by stating “This collaboration shows how Fitbit can help to support innovation in population health, helping healthcare systems & care programmes create more efficient and effective care pathways that aren’t always tied to primary or secondary care settings. Plus, it provides patients with tools to help them with their health and wellbeing each day, with metrics which can be overseen by clinic’s care teams.”

The first hybrid Digital Therapeutics (DTx)+Human vertically integrated diabetes platform of its kind, GluCare.Health is reinventing metabolic care and transforming lives. Conceptualized in the UAE and opening the doors to its state-of-the-art 10,000 sq foot Dubai clinic in September 2020, it is the world’s first healthcare provider to empower both clinicians and patients through Remote Continuous Data Monitoring as part of its standard model of care, an innovative and highly personalized ‘continuous healthcare’ approach that provides a comprehensive and real-time view of patients. As part of its unique model, GluCare.Health is also an early adopter of - and the region’s first clinic to use - Digital Therapeutics (DTx), combining it with wearable and smart technology, data analytics, unique in-clinic workflows, and a caring and connected expert care team. Applying technology as a humanizing force, GluCare.Health’s team partners with patients and their families, giving them the tools, knowledge, and continuous support to live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives.

