Dubai, United Arab Emirates – A profound shift is underway in the management of diabetes within the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Recent one-year data analysis published in the prestigious journal Metabolism has shown that patients receiving care within the existing care models often experience suboptimal outcomes, even when prescribed the most recent medications. GluCare Health conducted a retrospective study of around 90 patients who were previously already regularly seeing a physician elsewhere within the UAE, and who were already on the latest regiment of medications. Despite prior care and pharmacologic intervention, these patients had an average hemoglobin A1C (average blood sugar) of 7.8 %, meaning they are poorly controlled according to the guidelines set by the American Diabetes Association. Poorly controlled diabetics cost, on average, around 23% higher than a well controlled diabetic. Shockingly, almost 80% of type 2 diabetics in the UAE are poorly controlled, leading to inflated medical spend despite access to care being readily available.

When these patients were introduced to a hybrid care model with a strong focus on behavior change, within one year of care their average blood sugar dropped to a far more acceptable 6.9%, - below the 7% threshold considered as well controlled. The hybrid model, which encompasses continuous care rather than episodic care enabled through the use of wearable technology, was practiced by GluCare Health, a leading provider of comprehensive metabolic disease management based in Dubai. Notably, these patients shifted from heavy polypharma-led therapeutic intervention to a more personalized treatment program, meaning that most of their improvements were due to behavioral change habits that they learnt using the continuous engagement model. On average, the reliance on drugs for these patients also drastically reduced. These findings highlight the essential role that the adoption of technology and behavioral change plays in transforming the landscape of diabetes care in the UAE.

Challenges within the UAE Healthcare System

Effective diabetes management is a paramount challenge within the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a nation grappling with one of the world's highest diabetes prevalence rates. Despite the significant advancements in healthcare infrastructure and access to cutting-edge medications, the UAE's population continues to wrestle with the complex and pervasive nature of diabetes. This chronic condition poses a multifaceted challenge as it affects individuals from various demographics and backgrounds. High diabetes prevalence rates place immense strain on the healthcare system and the broader economy. The consequences of suboptimal diabetes management include a higher risk of life-altering complications, diminished quality of life, and an increased burden on healthcare resources.

The GluCare Difference: Pioneering Innovation in the Health Tech Ecosystem

The convergence of healthcare and technology has created new opportunities for innovative and data-driven care models. The company leverages the power of this dynamic ecosystem to provide hyper-personalized solutions for diabetes management. GluCare Health’s distinguishing factor lies in its unique program that combines in-clinic consultations with the power of remote continuous data monitoring (RCDM). This program represents a paradigm shift in the provision of care, offering patients a proactive, data-driven, and highly personalized approach to managing their diabetes. GluCare Health’s holistic approach harnesses the latest innovations within the health tech ecosystem to empower patients to take control of their health. It not only brings hope to those affected by diabetes but also holds the potential to catalyze a broader transformation of metabolic care within the UAE healthcare system. In January 2023, the company launched Zone.health to tackle the medicated obesity market which faces similar issues of poor outcomes due to the lack of behavioral change practices provided by the healthcare system.

Latest Research Findings

The latest data analysis published compared the outcomes of patients within the UAE healthcare system who had previously struggled with poorly managed diabetes. Prior to transitioning to GluCare, their average metrics, including HbA1c levels, were notably high, averaging 7.8%. After a year of comprehensive GluCare intervention, these same patients experienced a remarkable turnaround.

On average, their metrics dramatically improved, patients exhibited a 5% reduction in weight and waist circumference indicative of improved metabolic health. Triglycerides showed a 15% reduction, and HDL levels increased by 8%, contributing to better cardiovascular health. Moreover, both systolic and diastolic blood pressure exhibited improvements resulting in reductions by 21% in the use of hypertensive medications highlighting improved cardiovascular health. HbA1c levels was reduced by nearly a full percentage point, which studies have shown to reduce all-cause mortality and co-morbidities, and total diabetes related healthcare costs by 13%. This not only underscores the efficacy of GluCare's unique approach but also demonstrates the potential for transformative improvements in diabetes management within the UAE.

Dr. Ihsan Almarzooqi, Co-founder and Managing Director of GluCare Health, emphasizes, "This paper is very important as it clearly demonstrates that patients who are actively managed by a traditional care provider within the UAE, even when prescribed the latest medications, are generally not well controlled. It highlights the critical need for a transformative approach that goes beyond medications and delves into the realms of continuous engagement and behavioral change. What we see here is the power of a hybrid model, where in-clinic consultations are seamlessly integrated with continuous data monitoring. This holistic approach has the potential to rewrite the rules of diabetes care and other chronic diseases. It's not just about what is prescribed by the physician; it's about understanding the individual and their journey towards better health. Our integrated model includes a physician, dietitian, life coach, diabetes educator, and sports scientist who manages the patient continuously. We have an incredible 65 engagements per patient per quarter, between their physical visits to the clinic. This study is a testament to the life-changing transformations that can be achieved when healthcare embraces innovation and a patient-centric approach. We simply won't solve the diabetes endemic if care models continue to be based on a 15 minute consultation and a prescription pad heavy approach - that's how the system is currently designed - resulting in poorly controlled diabetes."

