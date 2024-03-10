Barcelona, Spain – Globitel, a leading international provider of telecom and customer experience solutions, recently concluded its successful participation in this year’s Mobile World Congress, a renowned annual event held in Barcelona, Spain. Marking the 16th year that Globitel has taken part in MWC Barcelona, this year’s event allowed the company to put a spotlight on some of its latest technological advancements and product developments.

During this year’s Mobile World Congress, Globitel hosted a dedicated booth in Hall 5 of the exhibition, where the company had the opportunity to meet with countless existing and prospective clients from all regions of the world—and to showcase its SpeechLog 360˚ customer experience solution suite, powered by advanced AI technologies and featuring a comprehensive array of solutions for clients’ retail operations and contact centers. Booth visitors even had the opportunity to engage in demos of the SpeechLog Analytics and SpeechLog Retail solutions, providing them with an interactive, hands-on demonstration of how Globitel’s advanced, fully customizable solutions are elevating and enhancing clients’ customer service operations. The company was also able to highlight its wide range of industry-leading solutions for telecommunications providers, including value-added services (VAS), dynamic roaming analytics solutions, network solutions, and business support systems (BSS).

Speaking on the success of Globitel’s participation in MWC Barcelona, the company’s Managing Partner, Fadi Qutaishat, said, “As always, Mobile World Congress proved to be an invaluable opportunity for us to showcase our exceptional industry leadership, to reconnect with existing clients across the globe, and to meet a wide range of potential new clients and partners. It was a pleasure to participate for the 16th time, and we look forward to engaging in many more iterations of this highly important annual event in the years to come.”

About Globitel

Established in 1996, Globitel has maintained a commitment to technology innovation by providing advanced software solutions and high-quality products for customers in various industry verticals, including telecom service providers, financial service providers, contact centers, government agencies, educational institutions, and healthcare providers. Globitel has offices in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Iraq.

