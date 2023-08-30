Glittering gala evening set for end of 2023/24 season, featuring two awards ceremonies, and honouring Europe’s and LALIGA EA SPORTS’ best performers

Dubai, UAE – Globe Soccer, the organisation behind Dubai's prestigious Globe Soccer Awards, has signed a landmark five-year agreement with Spain’s LALIGA. The partnership represents Globe Soccer's first collaboration in the European market and will see a LALIGA AWARDS ceremony held alongside the inaugural Globe Soccer Europe Awards 2024.

A glittering gala evening featuring the two in-person awards ceremonies will take place at the end of the 2023/24 season in a European city to be announced in the near future.

The Globe Soccer Europe Awards 2024 are part of Globe Soccer’s new Intercontinental Series and will recognise Europe’s top performers – from players, coaches, and clubs to agents, directors, and other stakeholders. With voting conducted by fans, the winners of Best Men’s Player, Best Women’s Player, Best Club, Best Coach, and Best President in the Globe Soccer Europe Awards 2024, will automatically be nominated for the end-of-year Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2024, in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, in an initiative called "Road to Dubai”.

LALIGA AWARDS, 'The pride of our fútbol'

The LALIGA AWARDS: 'The Pride of our Fútbol' meanwhile will recognise the best from Spanish football’s top-flight during the 2023/24 season, with five different categories: the LALIGA EA SPORTS Best Player, Best Coach, Best Goal, Best Play, and Best U23 Player. Votes can be cast on a dedicated website that will combine the selection process for both monthly and annual awards. The website: Feel the power of our Fútbol | LALIGA has launched today and already started the first monthly votes. The awards represent both sporting and social recognition for LALIGA clubs.

Tommaso Bendoni, Founder and CEO of Globe Soccer said: "Next year will mark a turning point in the evolution of the Globe Soccer brand. Partnering with LALIGA to launch our new European awards, in conjunction with LALIGA's first international ceremony, is a very proud and exciting moment for us. The European edition of the Globe Soccer Awards will undoubtedly benefit from the participation of LALIGA, one of the most important leagues in the world, and the presence of some of its biggest names. Holding the official LALIGA AWARDS on the same stage also offers Spanish football a unique platform to reward its best players and showcase its brand on an international level, so everyone is a winner."

Javier Tebas, President of LALIGA, said: "LALIGA is undergoing a major transformation and our objective is to continue developing as a collective. One of our goals this season is to create content in more languages and to reach a wider audience. The five-year strategic partnership with Globe Soccer is definitely a move in this direction and to be the first league in Europe to partner with Globe Soccer is an honour”.

Tebas added: “Partnering with a company that has more than a decade of experience in organising the world's most reputable football awards ceremonies brings international prestige and visibility to the LALIGA brand and its clubs. This partnership will help to promote our players, our clubs, and our fans, and underlines our shared confidence and commitment in celebrating football's best talent”.

First held in 2010, the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai have been attended by many of football's biggest names. For more information on the Globe Soccer Intercontinental Series, or to check out past winners of the Globe Soccer Awards, please visit www.globesoccer.com/

About LALIGA

LALIGA is the largest football ecosystem in the world. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 public limited sports companies (SADs) and clubs of LALIGA EA SPORTS and the 22 of LALIGA HYPERMOTION, and is responsible for organising professional football competitions in Spain. LALIGA has over 200 million followers globally across social networks, on 16 platforms and in 20 different languages. With its headquarters in Madrid (Spain), it is present in 41 countries through 11 offices and 44 delegates. The organisation carries out its social work through its FOUNDATION and was the world's first professional football league to establish a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LALIGA Genuine.

About Globe Soccer

Founded by Tommaso Bendoni and co-owned by Riccardo Silva, Globe Soccer is an international company that since 2010 has organised the most unique and prestigious awards ceremony in the world of football: the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. The very best of football is celebrated every year in a world-class event, with a unique format rewarding multiple football categories, from players to presidents, fans to reporters, directors to referees, coaches to agents. Global participation in 2022 hit new records, including fan votes exceeding 47 million, and social media followers passing 6.5 million.