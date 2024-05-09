Dubai, UAE – Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, proudly announces an unprecedented, record-breaking 10 million visitors during Season 28.

As UAE’s one of the most sought-after destinations, Global Village closed doors to Season 28 on May 8th, 2024.

Throughout Season 28, Global Village captivated guests with an unparalleled array of activities, ensuring a more wonderful experience for visitors of all ages. From thrilling concerts and immersive cultural experiences, to shopping sprees and exhilarating rides, Global Village offered a diverse range of entertainment options, enabling guests to create cherished memories with their loved ones.

Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: “As the curtains draw on another spectacular season, we are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable milestone of 10 million guests gracing Global Village with their presence. This underscores Global Village's positioning as a global cultural destination and reaffirms our commitment to driving economic growth and fostering cultural exchange. It is also a testament to the enduring allure of our multicultural haven and the unwavering dedication of our team. At Dubai Holding Entertainment, we are committed to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in entertainment excellence. As we embark on the journey towards Season 29, we eagerly anticipate unveiling even more thrilling experiences that will continue to captivate audiences from around the globe, while also solidifying Global Village's position as a leader in the global entertainment landscape. We're proud of our accomplishments and remain steadfast in our mission to deliver unparalleled experiences.”

During season 28, Global Village celebrated diversity with over 90 cultures showcased across 27 pavilions. The talents of 400 artists were on display, delivering over 40,000 performances that mesmerized audiences. Guests also enjoyed a wide range of attractions, including 200+ rides and entertainment attractions, and indulged in a diverse culinary and retail experience with over 3,500 shopping outlets and more than 250 dining options.

Global Village will soon be returning for Season 29, promising even more excitement, entertainment, and cultural enrichment for visitors from around the world.

-Ends-

Visit Global Village’s website https://www.globalvillage.ae/ and social media channels for the latest updates:

Instagram: @GlobalVillageUAE

X: @GlobalVillageAE

Facebook: @GlobalVillageAE

Snapchat: @GlobalVillageME

TikTok: @GlobalVillageAE

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region’s original family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, and shopping, welcoming more than 100 million visitors since opening its gates in 1997.

In Season 28, Global Village hosted 27 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, over 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park also became home to 400+ performers and showcased more than 200 performances each night. Guests enjoyed 200 rides and attractions at the Carnaval funfair.

In 2023, Global Village was named as the most visited attraction in the region by YouGov welcoming a record 9 million visitors and was once again recognised as one of the top 10% of attractions globally by TripAdvisor.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Current Global – teamglobalvillage@currentglobal.com