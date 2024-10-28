United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions, welcomed the renowned Pink Caravan on Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and 27 2024.

In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the joint activation, in collaboration with the Pink Caravan initiative, aimed to raise awareness about the importance of early detection of Breast Cancer.

The Pink Caravan Mobile Clinic, stationed between the Main Stage and Syria Pavilion, offered free clinical examinations as well as one-on-one awareness sessions on prevention and early detection by a professional medical team. As a special highlight over the two-day activation, 20 fortunate guests won vouchers for complimentary mammogram exams, further encouraging early detection and proactive check-ups.

As part of the activation, the Pink Cyclists concluded their Breast Cancer awareness Pink Tour around the UAE with a standout arrival at Global Village through the Cultural Gate. Before the tour concluded, this community group of 150 cyclists marched around the park, making a final stop near the Main Stage.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed worldwide in October, Global Village reinforces its commitment as a responsible destination to the well-being of its guests through this initiative, emphasising the power of collective action and community involvement in creating a positive, lasting impact for a good cause.

Visit Global Village’s website https://www.globalvillage.ae/ and social media channels for the latest updates:

Instagram: @GlobalVillageUAE ; X/ Facebook/TikTok: @GlobalVillageAE ; Snapchat: @GlobalVillageME

For media inquiries, please contact:

Current Global - teamglobalvillage@currentglobal.com

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions.

The destination boasts a growing popularity and a profound connection with the guests, solidifying its position as the region’s number one (#1) entertainment and cultural hub. Since opening its gates in 1997, Global Village has welcomed over 100 million guests, with last Season 28 achieving a new proven record of a crowd footfall of 10 million.

Building on this success, Global Village Season 29 is set to offer a spectacular experience. This season, the destination is hosting 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park is home to 400+ world-class performers featured in 40,000 shows. Guests can also enjoy over 200 rides and games at Carnaval, making Global Village home to the largest and most diverse range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.