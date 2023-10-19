Sprinklr to target Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific customers from centrally connected Dubai location

Dubai, UAE: Sprinklr, a unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, has officially announced the inauguration of its new office at Dubai Internet City, the region’s leading tech hub and part of TECOM Group PJSC, as it pursues an aggressive expansion plan in the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

The new office will serve as the central hub for Sprinklr operations in its key growth markets, spanning the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions, offering the full spectrum of Sprinklr services including product management, implementation support, customer success, technical consulting, and marketing resources.

Sprinklr’s selection of Dubai Internet City was driven by the district’s strategic location in the city of Dubai, its position as a global leader in facilitating international business interactions, and its alignment with government initiatives such as Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and value-adds offered by TECOM Group that foster a business-friendly climate.

The hub will support Sprinklr’s market penetration strategy and increase accessibility to its Unified-CXM platform, helping to meet the demands of the company’s growing customer base in the Middle East and beyond.

The official inauguration of Sprinklr’s growth hub was announced on the side lines of GITEX Global 2023, which is being held at Dubai World Trade Centre on 16-20 October. Dubai Internet City is Innovation Partner of the event and is hosting global giants from its ecosystem through a dedicated pavilion hosting a range of workshops and on-stand activities to shed light on advancements in areas including artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality at the show.

Commenting on the official launch, Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President – Commercial at TECOM Group, said: “As technology permeates every aspect of our lives, customer experience is rising as a key lever of influence and a major differentiator for businesses pursuing digital transformation. Platforms that enable businesses to understand, analyse, and enhance the customer journey are pivotal in today’s hyper-connected.

“For more than 20 years, Dubai Internet City has served as a springboard for the world’s largest technology brands to start or scale up from, and it is the region’s cradle for technology collaborations that deliver global impact. Supported by the ambitious Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, our city is further strengthening its position as a global hub for knowledge- and creativity-led innovations, and we will continue to encourage companies like Sprinklr to leverage our globally connected ecosystem as they pursue business growth.”

The expansion will bring Sprinklr's innovative solutions closer to companies in the region, offering enhanced customer engagement, personalised shopping experiences, and efficient resolution of customer issues. It also facilitates real-time employee collaboration, AI-driven capabilities, and streamlined operations, benefiting both companies and their customers.

“Dubai has created an environment that is conducive to global companies looking to expand their presence both within and beyond the region, becoming a hub for talented professionals from all over the world,” said Sprinklr Senior Vice President – Growth Markets, Haitham ElKhatib. “Dubai Internet City’s ecosystem and government support for innovation have made the community an attractive location for global companies like ours, and we are proud to be based here. Our new hub in Dubai will promote the expansion of our Unified-CXM platform in our growth markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions, but more importantly for the global tech community, help us develop a robust partner network by engaging the community through thought leadership events with the aim of innovating and achieving success together in the UAE.”

Spanning 22,600 sq.ft, the new Sprinklr office offers amenities including wellness rooms, shower areas, prayer rooms, a townhall, a café, and huddle spaces to promote creative collaboration. The LEED-certified office at Dubai Internet City has been designed by Roar.

Sprinklr is a well-known enterprise company that specialises in providing customer-facing solutions, making it a prominent player in the global business landscape. With a workforce of over 3,500 employees spread across various countries, Sprinklr has established collaborations with over 1,500 prominent brands, including more than 85 of the world's top 100 brands.

Dubai Internet City is the region’s largest tech hub and a cornerstone of Dubai’s digital transformation strategy that for over two decades, has served as a platform for global tech brands, start-ups, and innovators to work, connect, and innovate. The district is home to more than 3,000 customers, including Fortune 500s and SMEs such as Google, 3M, Microsoft, and Careem, in addition to over 29,000 professionals and entrepreneurs.

Dubai Internet City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts that includes Dubai Science Park, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Industrial City and Dubai Design District (d3).

About Dubai Internet City

Dubai Internet City, member of TECOM Group PJSC, is the largest technology hub in the MENA region. Home to Fortune 500 companies, SMEs, start-ups and entrepreneurs, Dubai Internet City is the cornerstone of UAE’s economic diversification and digital transformation strategy for 20+ years.

For more information, please visit www.dic.ae.

About TECOM Group PJSC

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai’s status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses, and land – to over 10,000 customers and more than 105,000 professionals.

TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts’ community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, “axs”, which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.

TECOM Group also provides industry specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories, and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the “Go Freelance” package serves freelance talents.

For more information, please visit www.tecomgroup.ae.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,400 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr’s value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier. Sprinklr’s category-defining Unified Customer Experience Management (Unified-CXM) platform solves the problem of internal silos and is the leading platform for the entire enterprise front office.

