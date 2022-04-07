Abu Dhabi, UAE – Redhill, the Singapore-headquartered full-service global communications agency, has scaled its Middle East and Africa (MEA) presence through its strategic incorporation in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a premier international financial centre located in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. As the first – and only – public relations agency to be incorporated in ADGM, Redhill has been able to pursue unparalleled business expansion and new opportunities in the region.

“Redhill chose to start in the ADGM because we believe in the value of a strong presence in the UAE’s capital. We now have a launchpad to help our international clients amplify their reach in the MEA region; in turn, our global network enables us to broadcast the stories of and from Abu Dhabi to the world. There is excellent synergy between Redhill and the ADGM, and we are proud to be the first PR agency within its vibrant ecosystem,” said Anit Kurian, Managing Director, Middle East & Africa, Redhill.

Redhill’s strategic incorporation within the ADGM opens more doors to new business opportunities within Abu Dhabi and the wider region. The agency’s presence at ADGM also provides other ADGM-registered companies, investments, and startups with a co-located partner that specialises in the full spectrum of communications consulting and can drive regional and global expansion.

To date, Redhill has worked with various clients in and from the region such as the World Police Summit, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, East Ventures and Moglix, with more new business in the pipeline. The agency has also established a second office in Dubai Media City with plans to double its regional headcount in 2022.

“The ADGM’s robust, progressive business-friendly ecosystem has attracted some of the world’s most competitive and aspirational businesses to build their regional headquarters here, and that includes Redhill. Aligning with Abu Dhabi’s broader growth strategy, our vision is to build a globally competitive pool of businesses that can serve not just the MEA region, but also the international market. As an international Financial Centre, we look forward to welcoming more businesses from Asia and beyond who are looking for a steppingstone to the UAE and the wider region,” said Dhaher bin Dhaher Al Muhairi, CEO of ADGM Registration Authority.

Redhill’s incorporation at the ADGM underscores the agency’s accelerating global growth momentum. 2021 saw Redhill establish a foothold in South Korea, while 2022 saw it go a step further with its first acquisition of Hong Kong-based Creative Consulting Group (CCG) – a synergistic move that will help Redhill strengthen its presence and service offering in Asia. These come in addition to Redhill’s existing presences in Australia, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United States and more.

In 2022, Redhill was listed as one of Singapore’s fastest-growing companies by The Straits Times and Statista for the second consecutive year. It also earned a place on the Financial Times’ and Statista’s list of High Growth Companies in the Asia-Pacific for the second year running.

About Redhill

Redhill is a responsive, agile and full-service PR and communications firm. We provide strategic counsel for public relations, digital narratives, crisis management, internal communications and branding across industries and sectors. Driven by a team of passionate communications specialists, we craft campaigns that build a brand’s reputation and market share.

Headquartered in Singapore and embedded in Southeast Asia, with a reach that extends to Northern Asia, Middle East, Europe and the US, our close-knit, multi-national team of communications specialists and public relations consultants work to support our clients across the globe.​

Redhill is recognised as one of Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies (2022) by Statista and The Straits Times, Financial Times’ top 500 Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies (2021) and the first public relations agency to be recognised in the Enterprise 50 Awards (2020).

Please visit us at www.redhill.world, or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

