Mirage will lead the development management and delivery of the project, slated for Q4 2029

The development forms the cornerstone of the $350 million (AED 1.3 billion) Global Partners Property Fund II

Dubai, UAE – Global Partners Limited, a DFSA-regulated alternative investment manager headquartered in Dubai, has signed a Letter of Agreement (LOA) with Mirage Leisure and Development, the highly experienced development management company behind landmark projects in 22 locations worldwide, for the delivery of a prestigious mixed-use lifestyle development in Dubai Healthcare City Phase 2.

The Letter of Agreement was formalised in the presence of Martin Linder, Managing Partner and CEO of Global Partners, Bader Saeed Hareb, Managing Partner of Global Partners and Executive Chairman of Global Partners Property Fund II (GPPFII), which owns the exclusive development and Amar Tahilani, CEO of Mirage.

Spanning over a gross floor area (GFA) of 172,000 sqm, the family-oriented development will introduce a dynamic blend of branded residences, residential apartments, and retail units. Situated in the Al Jaddaf community and overlooking the scenic Dubai Creek, and Dubai Downtown, the development is also adjacent to one of the most prominent schools in Dubai, the Swiss Scientific International School. This project is set to redefine contemporary urban living by seamlessly integrating residential, commercial, and lifestyle components.

The project is currently in design and is scheduled to break ground in Q1 2026, with final completion anticipated in Q4 2029.

Amar Tahilani, CEO of Mirage, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "This collaboration with Global Partners marks a significant milestone for Mirage as we continue to expand our footprint in Dubai’s evolving real estate landscape. This development aligns with our commitment to creating future-ready urban environments that blend luxury and convenience. With its prime location in Dubai Healthcare City Phase 2, this project will set new benchmarks in mixed-use development, offering an elevated experience for residents and visitors alike."

Bader Saeed Hareb, Managing Partner of Global Partners and Executive Chairman of Global Partners Property Fund II, commented on the occasion: “As value-add investment managers offering our investors access to unique projects and opportunities with attractive returns, it is important that we ensure delivering unprecedented quality in our developments. Our appointment of Mirage is a testament to this commitment, and we are confident that they will bring the best of their experience to the delivery of this exceptional development in Dubai Healthcare City’s second phase.”

With a shared vision for excellence, Mirage and Global Partners are set to deliver a development that not only meets the utmost design standards but also truly activates the vibrancy of one of Dubai’s most strategically located communities.

About Mirage:

Mirage (www.mirageglobal.com) is a leading design, engineering, project management and cost management consultancy which employs over 800 people in the Middle East. For over 26 years, we have been committed to delivering exceptional projects that are value-led and impactful to the communities and Clients we serve.

Internationally respected, our teams have designed and managed complex hotels, high-end luxury resorts, cultural projects, commercial / residential premises, and leisure facilities. Some of our notable projects include Madinat Jumeirah, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island, Bab Al Shams Resort, One&Only Royal Mirage, One&Only The Palm, Dubai Opera, Beach Isle, Grand Bleu, Bluewaters Island, Old Town residences, Palace & Vida in Dubai Downtown, The Lana, Dorchester Collection and several Address hotels.

About Global Partners Limited

Global Partners Limited (www.globalpartners-ltd.com) is an independent alternative investments manager with offices in Dubai and Zurich. Regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the firm currently manages over $1.4 billion in sellable real estate assets under management on behalf of global institutional investors from North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Global Partners’ inaugural funds have raised over $550 million, realizing landmark projects such as Eden House The Canal and Eden House The Park alongside the Dubai Water Canal, in addition to a master-planned mixed-use development in the flourishing second phase of Dubai Healthcare City, with proximity to Dubai’s most active business centres.

Distinguished by its governance, innovative structuring, and global investor base, Global Partners is led by seasoned investment managers across multiple alternative investment classes, aiming to capitalise on Dubai’s unique opportunity as a safe and secure investment destination for long-term institutional investors.