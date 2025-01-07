DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Searce, the AI-powered, engineering-led modern tech consultancy, announced today its expansion into the Middle East, with its headquarters in the UAE. This strategic milestone underscores Searce’s commitment to fostering innovation and growth in the region while enhancing its global footprint, which spans 18 offices and serves a network of over 3,000 clients worldwide.

“We’re genuinely excited about the opportunity to partner with the brilliant minds and forward-thinking companies in the Middle East to drive innovation and modernization together," said Subodh Deshpande, Country Manager at Searce, Middle East. "The region has become a global tech hub, fueled by its great commitment to digitization and AI literacy. We aim to collaborate closely with local companies to help them adapt, grow, and thrive in this fast-changing world.”

Specializing in modernization and making businesses future-ready, Searce combines expertise in process and business consulting with hands-on implementation of transformative technologies. From cloud modernization to data & analytics, applied AI, and location intelligence, Searce delivers tailored solutions that align with its “Process first, technology second” philosophy. This ensures every Searce solution serves a business’ strategic goals rather than adopting technology for its own sake.

Globally, Searce helps businesses across industries — including financial services & insurance, travel, transportation & logistics, retail, CPG & e-commerce, healthcare, and manufacturing — drive efficiency, unlock growth and improve decision-making. The company’s innovative and AI-driven approach empowers companies to achieve scalable, adaptable outcomes, equipping them to thrive amid evolving challenges and future opportunities.

Already partnering with some of the most well-known brands in the Middle East, Searce is delivering impactful projects across key industries in the region. These include developing a data platform for a major retail leader, applying generative AI to transform operations at a prominent Middle Eastern bank, and leveraging maps and predictive analytics to optimize logistics for a leading ​​UAE-based global ports and logistics company.

Having celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2024, Searce remains committed to its founding vision of being a trusted partner to clients, nurturing lifelong relationships, and empowering them to thrive in the evolving digital landscape.

About Searce

Searce is an AI-powered, engineering-led modern tech consultancy that empowers clients to futurify by delivering real business outcomes. Over the last 20 years, Searce has been a trusted technology partner for over 3,000 clients across Retail, TTL, Financial Services, Healthcare, and other industries. Driven by an engineering excellence mindset, Searce cares most about delivering intelligent, impactful & futuristic business outcomes. The company specializes in modernizing clients' business processes, infrastructure, and applications (improving, automating & transforming) with the full scope of AI, data & analytics, cloud & software engineering expertise. Searce prides itself in having customers for life and solving for better at each iteration.