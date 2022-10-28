40 ministers and 38 global CEOs to convene in Abu Dhabi to discuss a pro-climate and pro-growth energy transition



ADIPEC 2022 will be the largest, most inclusive energy forum, with representation from more than 160 countries and 28 country pavilions

ABU DHABI: The energy trilemma of security, affordability and sustainability will be at the centre of discussions when Ministers from 40 countries, policy makers and energy industry leaders gather in Abu Dhabi for ADIPEC 2022 from 31 October to 3 November.

With attendees from more than 160 countries, and featuring 28 dedicated country pavilions, ADIPEC 2022 will be the largest and most inclusive energy forum this year, driving the conversation around a pro-climate, pro-growth energy transition.

Taking place a week before COP27, and as the UAE prepares to host COP28 next year, ADIPEC 2022 will help accelerate pragmatic solutions to the world’s most pressing energy challenges and provide the pathway to navigate a successful and inclusive energy transition.

Tayba Al Hashemi, CEO, ADNOC Sour Gas and ADIPEC 2022 Chair, said: “With rising geopolitical tensions and energy market volatility, the trilemma of secure, affordable and sustainable and energy is a key focus for the world’s economies. ADIPEC 2022 will provide an a-political platform for thought leaders to advance practical solutions and deliver action that will advance a progressive and realistic energy transition. ADIPEC 2022 will bring together the best minds, industry leaders and policy makers, reinforcing Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s status as a unifying and convening power at the center of the global energy dialogue.”

With more than 350 conference sessions and over 1,200 speakers, ADIPEC 2022 will provide strategic insights into the strategies, investment policies and technological innovation shaping global energy markets and the path to a net-zero future.

Among the leading international and regional decision-makers confirmed to speak are:

H.E. Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry & Advanced Technology, Special Envoy for Climate, Managing Director and Group CEO, ADNOC

H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy, Saudi Arabia

H. E. Dr Bader Hamed Al Mulla, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Kuwait

H.E. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, India

Bernard Looney, CEO, bp

Tengku Muhammad Taufik, Petronas President and CEO

Vicki Hollub, President and CEO, Oxy

Claudio Descalzi, CEO, Eni

Takayuki Ueda, President and CEO, INPEX

Alfred Stern, CEO, OMV

Russel Hardy, CEO, Vitol

Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes

Jeff Miller, CEO, Halliburton

Girish K. Saligram, President and CEO, Weatherford

Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, CEO, Mubadala Energy

Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director, TAQA

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organisers of ADIPEC 2022, said: “With record global participation, this is a big year for ADIPEC as it gathers innovators and leaders from every corner of the world to explore solutions to global energy challenges at a time when the world needs more collaboration and dialogue. Taking place just ahead of COP27 in Egypt, ADIPEC 2022 will be where the global energy industry can reframe the debate around practical and commercially viable solutions for the energy transition.”

ADIPEC’s Strategic Conference will see Looney and Taufik share a panel where they will discuss ‘the new business and energy portfolio model’. Both industry leaders will discuss how they are accommodating short-term security mandates and transitioning their organisations over the next 10 years.

Five other industry leading panellists, including Ueda and Stern, will discuss key supply and demand trends and how oil and gas companies are responding to the needs and challenges of today’s energy markets.

A new feature at ADIPEC 2022 is the Decarbonisation Zone and Conference, which will provide an in-depth focus on the cleaner forms of energy and innovative technologies bridging to net-zero, with an emphasis on methane, hydrogen, CCUS and new energies.

The Decarbonisation Conference will host Bjørn Otto Sverdrup, OGCI Executive Committee Chair and, Steven Hamburg, Environmental Defence Fund Chief Scientist and SVP, who will share their views on methane management as a priority action and address the growing demand for robust, reliable methane emissions data on a worldwide scale.