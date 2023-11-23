Dubai, UAE: Experts at haus & haus Real Estate – one of Dubai’s leading property Groups – are tipping Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) as one to watch for investors in early 2024.



With a great location near to most of the emirate’s major hubs and a surge in infrastructure development, haus & haus says JVC is on the rise – with a further 15 new lush green parks and world class wellness facilities such as the impressive new 16,000 sq. ft Wellfit gym on the way. JVC’s Circle Mall is also opening a raft of new shops and eateries, as well as the area boasting several lively bars and restaurants.



Aside from improved lifestyle amenities for young professionals and families, for international investors eyeing Dubai, JVC has one major appeal – it offers “outstanding value,” says Paul Sharland, Sales Manager – Off Plan & Investment at haus & haus.



“The fact that in some cases you can get twice as much property for the same money compared to other popular Dubai areas is obviously highly attractive. In fact, the current gross investment yield in JVC is 7.23%*, much higher than most other communities in Dubai, not to mention many other major cities. That’s why so many people are investing now, particularly in off plan – with all these improvements going on and the area becoming even more appealing prices are bound to go up in 2024,” he commented.



He added, “One argument against JVC in the past has been connectivity, but that has lessened with the announcement of a new Dubai Metro Blue Line (slated for end of 2025) which is thought to be servicing the area, as well as the expansion of Hessa Street to combat traffic. In fact, haus & haus has had several clients relocate from other popular Dubai areas to JVC, which shows it’s viewed as a great investment option.”

