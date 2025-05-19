Dubai, United Arab Emirate: VUZ, the world’s leading immersive media company, has secured the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, to invest in its $12M Pre-Series C funding round. This strategic investment positions VUZ for accelerated global growth in immersive live streaming and content, AI-driven streaming technologies, and live spatial experiences, building on the next generation of media, the creator economy, sports, and entertainment.

The IFC and the World Bank Group collectively manage over $1 trillion in global assets and investment commitments, operating in more than 100 countries. In fiscal year 2024, IFC committed a record of over $56 billion to private companies and financial institutions to drive sustainable development through the private sector.

This round also includes participation from Al Jazira Capital, Crosswork VC Success fund (a pre-IPO venture capital fund), multiple existing investors, and several high-profile Saudi family offices, bolstering VUZ’s presence in key markets across the world.

IFC's Strategic Role in Telecom and Media Expansion

The investment marks a pivotal collaboration between VUZ and IFC, which is known for its selective backing of global winners, including Souq.com (acquired by Amazon). With over 100 investments in telecom and communications companies across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, IFC brings unmatched expertise in market entry and infrastructure scaling across frontier economies.

Through this partnership, VUZ will scale further in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and accelerate expansion, particularly in Africa, the USA, and Asia, where demand for immersive experiences and next-generation media is rising rapidly. The move aligns with IFC’s mission to advance digital inclusion and economic growth through media innovation and connectivity.

A Profitable, Scalable Media Powerhouse

In 2024, VUZ achieved EBITDA profitability, with 80% year-over-year gross profit growth, a significant milestone for a tech streaming scale-up. The company’s platform — home to 30,000+ hours of premium immersive exclusive content — blends XR, VR, AR, and AI-powered media across sports, entertainment, and creator ecosystems. VUZ has a pipeline of partnerships with some of the largest football clubs, giga projects, and global athletes, as well as A-list artists, creators, and ambassadors.

“We are honored to welcome IFC as a strategic investor, said Khaled Zaatarah, Founder of VUZ. With IFC and the World Bank Group’s track record in scaling telecom and digital media companies globally, and over $1 trillion in assets under management, this partnership sets the stage for massive global scale. Together, we’ll bring immersive media to the world’s fastest-growing markets.”

Key highlights:

3 billion+ screen views to date; targeting over 5 billion by 2026

to date; targeting over Exclusive immersive content partnerships with LaLiga, Serie A, PFL , and more

, and more The largest exclusively owned immersive premium content library of over 30,000 hours

immersive premium content library of over Over 40 global telecom integrations , with 20+ in progress

, with Strategic launches across TV Devices , Apple Vision Pro , Oculus , and VUZGo , a new web-embedded immersive tech layer

, , , and , a new web-embedded immersive tech layer 4 global patents powering proprietary streaming technologies

“This investment reflects IFC’s commitment to creative industries as a driver of jobs and income in emerging markets. VUZ’s tech edge and global reach align well with our mandate to support scalable platforms that empower creators”, said Farid Fezoua, IFC Global Director for Disruptive Technologies, Services, and Funds.

A Magnet for Global Creators and Partners

VUZ empowers a creator network with a combined global reach exceeding 100 million, offering monetization tools, immersive production capabilities, and a deeply engaging fan experience. Its technology now sits at the center of conversations with device manufacturers, sports federations, and media conglomerates seeking to deliver content that transcends physical limitations.

“This is the scale-up stage we’ve been building toward for years,” Zaatarah added. “With a solid foundation, patented tech, and profitability achieved, we are ready to scale globally and define the future of media.”

World-Class Investor Backing

In addition to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and other recent strategic investors, VUZ is backed by a distinguished and globally diverse group of institutional partners. These include e& capital, KBW Ventures, Al Jazira Capital, DFDF, SRMG Ventures, Caruso Ventures, Shorooq Partners, Plug and Play Ventures, Hala Ventures, Vision Fund, Knollwood Investment Advisory, Panthera Capital, Faith Capital, WIN, Elbert Capital, Yasta Partners, AlTouq Group, Impact46, Media Visions, 500 Startups, DAI, Al Falaj, and DTEC Ventures (Oraseya Capital), along with notable tech leaders including Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, and Jonathan Labin — reflecting strong international conviction in VUZ’s vision, performance, and global growth potential.

About VUZ

VUZ is a leading immersive media platform founded in 2017, on a mission to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds by removing barriers of Travel, Time, and Access (TTA), building on the next generation of media. The company has raised over $35 million in venture capital to date and operates offices in Riyadh, Jordan, Dubai, and Los Angeles, with a team of over 70 experts across immersive tech, AI, and media.

Website: www.vuz.com

Instagram: https://bit.ly/VUZ---Instagram

App Download: https://bit.ly/VUZ--App-PR

About IFC

IFC — a member of the World Bank Group — is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2024, IFC committed a record $56 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the private sector solutions, and mobilizing private capital to create a world free of poverty on a livable planet. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.