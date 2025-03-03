New York & Doha – Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, today announced it will be opening an office in Doha, Qatar. The establishment of the office, which will serve as a hub for GIP’s MENA investing activities, will significantly improve the ability to pursue investment opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

“Throughout GIP’s history, we have had very strong and productive relationships with our key clients and corporate partners across the Middle East,” said Bayo Ogunlesi, Global Infrastructure Partners’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Today’s announcement deepens our commitment to an important region. We are excited by the prospects for the Middle East region, driven by strong economic growth, the expansion of the capital markets and the emergence of transparent regulatory frameworks.”

The establishment of GIP’s Doha office is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions including regulatory approvals.

About Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP)

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, is a leading infrastructure investor that specializes in investing in, owning and operating some of the largest and most complex assets across the energy, transport, digital infrastructure and water and waste management sectors. With energy pragmatism central to our investment thesis, we are well positioned to support the global energy transition.

GIP’s scaled platform has over $170 billion in assets under management. We believe that our focus on real infrastructure assets, combined with our deep proprietary origination network and comprehensive operational expertise, enables us to be responsible stewards of our clients’ capital and to create positive economic impact for communities. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com.

Contact

Mustafa Riffat

mustafa.riffat@blackrock.com