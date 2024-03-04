GHA DISCOVERY members will be rewarded for experiencing luxurious stays in handpicked vacation homes.

Dubai, UAE: Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, is expanding its award-winning loyalty programme, GHA DISCOVERY, to unique vacation homes through a new partnership with Plum Guide. This unique partnership signifies a milestone for both luxury brands, and a significant expansion for GHA into the vacation home sector; while it also represents Plum Guide's first foray into a loyalty programme, that will offer rewards to customers across a broader range of accommodation options.

Plum Guide launched its vacation rental platform in 2016, in London, UK and has quickly gained a reputation as the world’s leading curated home collection. Now with open doors to over 38,000 homes in 700 destinations across 29 countries, it has captured the hearts of discerning travellers. With the help of our award-winning AI technology Plum Guide’s team of experts meticulously vet every home, only accepting the best of the best to feature within their collection - all with the goal of irradiating travel disappointment and ensuring their guests have an exceptional stay every time.

GHA DISCOVERY members, who are already recognised and rewarded across 800+ hotels, resorts and palaces operated by 40 hotel brands in 100 countries, will now have perks for booking Plum Guide properties. Through this exclusive partnership, the programme’s 26 million members will earn DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) – a transparent rewards currency that is spent like cash at GHA hotels – and tier credits on every eligible stay, whether a short business trip or extended getaway.

Plum Guide adds a unique dimension to the programme, expanding the flexibility and choice of accommodation for members, whether they prefer the space and setting of a curated vacation home or the lavish service and amenities of a top hotel. Members also now gain access to so many more destinations in the programme through this partnership, ensuring that they are rewarded wherever their travels take them.

The partnership benefits are as follows:

For every Plum Guide booking made by a GHA DISCOVERY member, guests will:

Earn 5% back in D$ on their revenue spend for every eligible stay at a Plum Guide home, exclusively redeemable at GHA hotels.

Advance faster in the GHA DISCOVERY programme by accumulating credits for nights, spend and brand stays, with Plum Guide recognised as an alliance brand.

Have over 700 more destinations to explore, including new gems like Palm Springs, Crete and The French Riviera.

Experience exceptional settings, from seaside villas to urban lofts.

“Our partnership with Plum Guide signals our dedication to creating partnerships that enrich our loyalty programme offering, by giving customers more choice when they travel and more ways to earn D$ that they can use to enjoy more stays across 800 hotels”, said Chris Hartley, GHA’s CEO. We want D$ to become a valuable travel currency that is easy to earn and redeem, and encourages our customers to explore our growing network. This partnership with Plum Guide achieves all of those goals.”

Plum Guide holds a curated collection of the world's best vacation rentals worldwide and is planning to expand current markets and launch new destinations in 2024. To search for a Plum Guide rental, look for the Vacation Homes category in the selection of destinations on ghadiscovery.com. Once you’ve chosen your ideal location, you will be directed to the Plum Guide website to complete your reservation.

Doron Meyassed, Plum Guide’s Founder & CEO added “We are excited to be the first platform of unique vacation rentals to link up with the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme. Plum Guide's handpicked homes offer a unique and personalised accommodation experience, while GHA DISCOVERY provides members global recognition and rewards across a global collection of renowned brands. Together, we provide travellers a diverse range of high-quality accommodation options in various destinations, catering to different preferences and travel styles. It's great to create a partnership that enhances the overall travel experience for our customers.”

For more information visit Global Hotel Alliance, GHA DISCOVERY and https://www.plumguide.com/

GHA DISCOVERY is complimentary to join, and travellers can sign up online or download the GHA DISCOVERY app and register on their mobile phones. Travellers can also connect with GHA DISCOVERY on Instagram and Facebook.

DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) can be redeemed at GHA hotels and resorts, but not at Plum Guide properties.

About Global Hotel Alliance (GHA)

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) brings together a diverse collection of independent hospitality brands with GHA DISCOVERY, a multi-brand loyalty programme leveraging a shared technology platform. Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue, and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning. GHA represents a collection of 40 brands with more than 800 hotels in 100 countries. The award-winning GHA DISCOVERY programme serves 26 million members and generated $2.3 billion in revenue and 10 million room nights in 2023. GHA’s brands currently include Anantara, Araiya, ASMALLWORLD, Avani, Bristoria, Capella, Corinthia, Divani, Doyle, Elewana, JA Resorts, Kempinski, Leela, Lore, Lungarno, Maqo, Marco Polo, Mysk, NH Collection, NH Hotels, nhow, Niccolo, Nikki Beach, NUO, Oaks, OUTRIGGER, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, PARKROYAL, Patina, The Residence by Cenizaro, The Set Collection, Shaza, Sukhothai, Sun International, Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy. For more information, visit www.globalhotelalliance.com.

About GHA DISCOVERY

Launched in 2010, GHA DISCOVERY is the world’s largest loyalty program for independent hotel brands, featuring more than 800 hotels, resorts, and palaces across 40 brands. Members enjoy VIP recognition, thoughtful benefits and generous rewards at home or away. GHA DISCOVERY members earn and spend DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), an exclusive rewards currency. They also enjoy member-only Experiences curated by each hotel, plus they have access to properties close to home, without a stay, through member-only Local Offers. For more information, visit ghadiscovery.com.

About Plum Guide

Plum Guide is not just a booking platform. It's a benchmark for quality. And in the unruly world of vacation rentals, it's the only mark of quality you'll need. Founded in the U.K. in 2016, Plum Guide is now present in over 700 locations across 29 different countries.

Every home available to rent is meticulously vetted and only the top 3% are selected to feature in each location (across three categories). Unlike other booking platforms, Plum Guide tells it how it is - calling out the home truths, the things guests should know about a home before booking. With an in-house care team, committed to exceptional service 7 days a week, and a Trustpilot score beating its competitors hands down, Plum Guide holds a unique position in the market.