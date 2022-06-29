Cairo, Egypt: Echoing their sentiments on healthcare innovation, global genomics leader Illumina participated in the inaugral edition of the Africa Health Excon.

Africa Health Excon is organised by the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement (UPA) under the auspices of H.E President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. It aims to bring together key leaders and experts in the field of health and pharmaceuticals to capitalize on Africa’s Investment potential, incubating health innovation and trade in the region.

Using state-of-the-art technology, Illumina has positioned itself as a global leader in understanding human health through genomics. The core of Illumina’s vision is to use innovative technologies to better analyse genetic variation and function, and to empower the economy by exploring DNA at a larger scale than ever before. Through their services, doctors and patients can answer questions regarding cell mutation, disease origins or preventing future outbreaks.

Samia Cherif, Illumina’s Head of Government Affairs *for the* Middle East, expressed her gratitude to be part of this event, stating, “During our participation in Africa Health Excon, we held several meetings with key officials and decisionmakers in the government regarding the support we at Illumina can offer with regards to genome research, while focusing on rare diseases, blood diseases and the presidential initiative for the early detection of genetic diseases as well,” she said.

Cherif added, "We are very proud to participate in this event, as it highlights one of the biggest issues we are tackling today, which is the support and management of the health sector. This conference is not only a testimony of the unlocked potential of healthcare reform in our society, but to the strides we can make through unified, strategic partnerships.

Paula Dowdy- SVP and General Manager of EMEA region at Illumina previously praised Egyptian government’s aspirations for the country and its people, particularly in utilizing genomics to help tackle national healthcare issues like cancer and genetic disease, given the national Egyptian Genome Project. This came after Dowdy met with His Excellency Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce virtual roundtable celebrating one century of bilateral U.S.-Egypt ties.

In line with their attention to bilateral cooperation, earlier this year Illumina also took part in Greentech Business Mission to Egypt, powered by Amcham Egypt in partnership with the U.S Chamber of Commerce Through this, they met with Egypt’s Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and members of the Egyptian Cabinet to discuss the government’s latest reform measures undertaken as well as several investment opportunities in relevant sectors, including healthcare.

