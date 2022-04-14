DUBAI, UAE: FxPro, as part of its global expansion plans has opened its first office in the Middle East in Dubai, UAE. After launching their brand-new office recently in the Bahamas, the opening of the Dubai representative branch promises to maintain and further develop close customer relations based in this region. The company’s valued clients and partners will have the chance to attend meetings discussing upcoming advancements with the one of industry's leading brokerage firms.

Founded in 2006, FxPro is a global forex and CFD broker with a great degree of trust, as confirmed by 90+ international awards and an official partnership with the McLaren F1™ team.

“There is no doubt that this is yet another exciting milestone in FxPro’s extensive history. Our company has successfully expanded to serve retail and institutional clients in more than 170 countries – and we are still growing. FxPro also has official offices in the City of London, Cyprus, Monaco, and the Bahamas. Since the company's inception over 16 years ago, we have taken many strategic steps to establish FxPro as an industry-leading online broker that is now trusted by hundreds of thousands of clients from around the globe. I believe that the opening of a new representative office in Dubai will help us reach even further, respond better to trader demands, and maintain strong positions in the industry," Charalambos Psimolophitis, CEO at FxPro, commented.

New opportunities for communication

The company’s Dubai office is the next step in building connections between FxPro and its respected clients and partners in the region. The company’s representatives in UAE will engage in direct dialogue, transparent cooperation, and support all its partners both online and offline. The business development team from FxPro will also provide up-to-date marketing methodologies, including a new company presentation and all the information with regard to commission payments.

“Our partners have recently appreciated even more favourable conditions for attracting clients who actively trade, regardless of the initial deposit. Moreover, FxPro has implemented 24/7 cryptocurrency trading and added CFDs on 2000+ popular global stocks such as Virgin Galactic, Game Stop, AMD, and Wish. We would urge the forex enthusiasts to not miss the opportunity to register as a FxPro Partner and gain access to a convenient online portal, track real-time analytics on attracted traders, and gain comprehensive compensation,” concluded Charalambos.

FXPro was instrumental in opening 1.8 million trading accounts in 170+ countries. To date, 370 million clients’ orders have been executed with no dealing desk intervention, with most of them being within less than 14 milliseconds. For further information please log on to https://www.fxpro.com/.

ABOUT FXPRO:

FxPro representative office:

Dubai Design District,

Building Number 2, 113

Contact person:

Elsy Rayess

e.rayess@fxpro.com