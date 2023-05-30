Dubai, UAE – Dibber, a global leader and the #1 Scandinavian and Nordic education provider, is pleased to announce its continued expansion in the UAE with the opening of two new nurseries. Dibber's latest additions in Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai and Khalifa City A, Abu Dhabi, solidify its presence in the region, bringing the total number of Dibber nurseries in the UAE to six. The new facilities, just like the rest of its network, will provide the renowned Scandinavian/Nordic pedagogy to children aged 45 days up to 6 years old.

Encompassing state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor facilities, the new Dibber nurseries are set to welcome over 350 students for the upcoming academic year, commencing in September 2023. Admissions have already started for both branches.

Dibber's educational philosophy, known as the Dibber Childhood, is centered on nurturing the intrinsic value of each child. By fostering a playful, holistic, and interactive learning environment, Dibber encourages children's natural curiosity and cultivates their burgeoning interests and talents. Rooted in extensive early childhood research and Scandinavian/Nordic heritage, this pedagogy equips children with essential sense of mastery, skills, and a well-rounded outlook, enabling them to effectively navigate the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

"We are dedicated to developing lifelong learners with a global mindset and a heart for the world" states Nahi Rahal, Regional Managing Director (MENATP) at Dibber. "Aligned with the UAE's vision of fostering a top-tier education system, we strive to prepare today's children for the future. Our nurseries provide a secure and empowering environment where everyone can flourish and become the best version of themselves. From the children in our centers to the employees in our extensive network, we share a unified belief in the inherent worth of every individual and their limitless potential to thrive," adds Rahal.

Having initiated operations in the UAE as CreaKids by Dibber in 2014, Dibber presently operates four nurseries in Dubai, catering to over 610 children.

Dibber has solidified its position as the largest provider of early childhood education in Northern Europe by adopting a quality-driven, research-based approach to education. Their motto, "Driven by Heart," emphasizes the significance of fostering meaningful relationships and valuing others. This heart-centric culture is seamlessly integrated at every level of Dibber's operations and can be experienced firsthand at each Dibber facility.

From Finland to Dubai, Dibber reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional education and empowering young minds to realize their full potential.

About Dibber

Dibber (www.dibber.com) is a leading global education provider and the #1 Scandinavian and Nordic education expert, founded in 2003 by passionate pedagogues Hans Jacob Sundby and Randi Lauvland. Their unwavering commitment is to embark as many children as possible on a transformative learning journey, providing them with the best foundation for life and fostering a lifelong love for learning.

The first Dibber kindergarten opened its doors in Kristiansand, Norway in 2003, and since then, Dibber has expanded its reach to manage around 600 K-12 Schools and Early Childhood Education Centers across 10 countries, of which 200 are located in Finland. Each day, close to 50,000 children are welcomed into Dibber's nurturing environment, as the organization aims to develop lifelong learners with a genuine care for the world.

In 2014, Dibber established its operations in the UAE under the name CreaKids by Dibber (www.creakids.ae). Today, CreaKids by Dibber proudly operates four outstanding nurseries in the Dubai, with ambitious plans for further expansion to meet the growing demand for quality early childhood education.

Dibber follows a globally relevant curriculum inspired by the Norwegian Rammeplan for barnehagen (Framework for Kindergarten), while also adhering to the guidance set by the KHDA (Knowledge and Human Development Authority) in the UAE.

At Dibber, the guiding principle is "We are driven by heart." Priority is given to the development of positive relationships, personal growth, and meaningful social interactions that provide children with a sense of security and the knowledge that they are cherished and well-cared for. Dibber’s aim is to instill a sense of mastery, autonomy, curiosity, and a deep empathy for all living beings and the planet in every child's transformative journey at Dibber.

