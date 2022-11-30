Dr. Thomas Rinn: “We are honored to announce Global Auto as BMW and MINI importer in Egypt, and we will provide a full range of mobility solutions to meet the diverse requirements of Egyptian customers.”

Cairo: BMW Group, the world’s leading premium manufacturer of luxurious, sporty, and electric automobiles, has announced the appointment of Global Auto Group as the new importer of BMW and MINI in Egypt. In a press conference with the presence of Dr. Thomas Rinn, BMW Group President for Africa and Eastern Europe, Fahad Alghanim, Chairman of Global Auto Group, Mohamed Kandeel, CEO of Global Auto Group, H.E. Mr. Ghanem Saqr Alghanim, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Cairo

Mr. Jan Noether, CEO and Board Member of the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce, as well as senior officials from BMW Group and Global Auto Group.

Global Auto Group has also acquired Bavarian Auto Group—the former importer of both luxury brands in Egypt—in a deal that includes the existing network of service centers, showrooms, and the BMW assembly plant. BMW's assembly plant has three production lines with a capacity of 10,000 cars per year.

Global Auto Group established from a successful partnership between Kuwait's Ali Alghanim & Sons Automotive, Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, Al Organi Group and Al Safi Group of Egypt. With over three decades of experience serving the premium car market in the state of the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Iraq as a BMW Group importer, Ali Alghanim & Sons Automotive has established an excellent reputation in the region. Similarly, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors is the exclusive BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce importer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for over two decades, and it has a stellar track record of sales and aftersales services. Both veteran entities, in collaboration with the two large Egyptian groups, are confident of replicating the sales success they have reached in Kuwait, KSA, and Iraq by offering the highest quality premium products and aftersales services, while maintaining strong customer satisfaction.

Catering to the growing demand for BMW and MINI in one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies, Global Auto has an ambitious plan for expanding its presence in the Egyptian market. Their plan includes refurbishing the existing showrooms and service centres of the two premium brands, along with opening new showrooms and service centres across the country, especially in new urban cities, while adopting the new global BMW Group corporate identity (BMW Retail Next). Global Auto also shares BMW Group's commitment to sustainability, focusing primarily on conserving natural resources. To achieve this goal, Global Auto will introduce BMW i all-electric cars in the Egyptian market, along with using electricity generated from solar energy and water recycling methods in its new showrooms—all in line with BMW Group's ultimate goal of becoming a fully sustainable company and aligned with Egypt's Vision 2030 and its sustainable development plans.

Aside from offering customers in Egypt the full range of BMW, BMW M, BMW i, MINI vehicles, BMW Premium Selection pre-owned cars, Global Auto also provides a one-stop shop for its clients, including financing plans and insurance schemes.

Dr. Thomas Rinn, BMW Group President for Africa and Eastern Europe expressed his gratitude to return to Egypt saying “I am very thankful to be back in the fascinating city of Cairo to congratulate the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt for hosting a successful United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh. Moreover, to share important news on the future of the BMW Group in Egypt. It gives me great honor to officially announce that I have appointed Global Auto as new importer for BMW and MINI in Egypt, one of the most important markets for the BMW Group in Africa, where we will offer our full range of mobility solutions because there is no "one-size-fits-all” when it comes to individual customer needs, especially in Egypt.”

Fahad Alghanim, Chairman of Global Auto Group, said: “We are proud to be appointed the new BMW and MINI importer in Egypt and we look forward to serving all current and future BMW and MINI owners. Egypt's rapidly growing automotive market offers a huge opportunity for investment, and we are confident that we will grow the BMW and MINI to greater heights, hence strengthening the luxury brands’ positions in Egypt’s premium automotive market. In the next few years, Global Auto will also invest over 1 billion Egyptian Pounds, creating 2000 new jobs, to offer our customers a state-of-the-art retail and service experience that goes beyond their expectations.”

Mohamed Kandeel, CEO of Global Auto Group, described the company’s vision and strategy for BMW's and MINI's customers: “We are committed to delivering the best-in-class sales and aftersales services and personalized experiences for our customers, on a par with BMW Group’s global standards. As of next Saturday, sales, vehicle ordering, and aftersales services will start in all our showrooms and service centres.

Thanks to our highly trained team of energetic and young professionals, we will provide our loyal customers with complete peace of mind and hassle-free ownership experience. We will also offer our customers a variety of digital services, including checking the availability of new BMW and MINI vehicles, booking test drives, and reserving cars or booking service appointments. Additionally, Global Auto will introduce a number of new services for the first time for BMW and MINI customers in Egypt, such as Door-to-Door service, by sending a qualified representative from Global Auto service center to collect the car from the customer and send it to the service center for maintenance, then return it to the customer’s preferred location whether their home or workplace, this service also allows the customers to pay by online payment solutions, and for the first time as well we offer “Workshop Video” service, which enables the customer to receive a video report of their car inside the service center, to inform them about the condition of the car and the works required for repair, if existed.

This service also allows the customer to obtain instant electronic approval of the required works at the end of the report that he viewed on his mobile phone, everything will happen without leaving the waiting area inside the service center, or anywhere else for the Door-to-Door service).”

“For the first time in Egypt, Global Auto will offer an industry-leading 3-year or 60,000 km (whichever comes first) Service Inclusive package and a 5-year or 200,000 km (whichever comes first) warranty for all BMW and MINI cars—whether imported or locally assembled—including special-order models as well,” Kandeel added.

