Dubai, UAE– Gllit, a leading proptech innovator introducing the next-gen way of buying, selling, and renting property in the UAE, has today rolled out powerful new tools and features that make it easier for every home seller and landlord to create professional-quality property listings and earn more from direct-to-owner transactions.

Gllit has launched Expertise-as-a-Service for Marketing offering exclusive smart tools – Gllit TextPro AI and Gllit ImagePro AI – that automate and make it easier and faster to complete professional-quality listings. These features are a direct response to evolving market challenges and underline a deep understanding of a key gap in the market: an unlevel playing field created not by the differences in the quality of the listed properties, but by a variance in the quality of listings. The AI-powered suite will also include a market-insights feature currently in beta mode and to be introduced in a future update.

Gllit subscribers also now have access to Go-Direct Benefit for Negotiation, a premium option that empowers sellers and landlords to negotiate with confidence through a new and more transparent approach to incentivizing agent-free property transactions.

Developed to enhance transparency, trust, and efficiency in the real estate market, Expertise-as-a-Service and Go-Direct Benefit are part of Gllit’s next-gen way of delivering on the expectations of a younger, tech-savvy generation as well as long-time investors.

The latest feature update also provides a transparent and equitable solution to distribute the financial surplus created by Gllit’s agent-free model; Go-Direct Benefit makes the distribution of that value an explicit and rational part of the transaction, ensuring a fairer deal for both parties.

Arijit Sen, Co-Founder, Gllit, said: “Gllit is proud to usher in the next-gen way of selling, buying, and renting property through our direct-to-owner model that has been quickly gaining momentum across the UAE. The solutions we have introduced are all geared towards removing barriers, making processes simple, and leveraging technology to make real estate transactions smarter, more accessible, and transparent for everyone.

“The launch of ​​Expertise-as-a-Service and Go-Direct Benefit is guided by this vision, in line with the UAE’s broader push in the proptech sector. These innovative solutions strongly underline our deep understanding of the needs of a new generation of younger, digitally savvy real estate consumers, who are actively shaping the future direction of the property market.”

Commenting on the impact of the new features in elevating the user experience, Smriti Tripathi, Co-Founder, Gllit, said: “Gllit was founded on the belief that property transactions can be far more cost-effective for homeowners, homebuyers, and tenants. We are very pleased to have proven this point, and now our next chapter is driven by the conviction that property transactions should be straightforward and free from unnecessary complexity.

“With Expertise-as-a-Service and Go-Direct Benefit, we have tapped into the powerful capabilities of AI and provided enhanced clarity and transparency in the transaction process to further unlock greater value in direct, agent-free transactions. This launch marks our evolution from simply enabling direct transactions to making them truly optimal.”

Gllit further announced that it will continue to work with subscribers to release new features and upgrades that enhance the user experience. Overall Gllit is addressing three major pain points with its latest and upcoming feature updates: creation friction or the limited technical knowhow for users to start creating beautiful, effective online listings; trust friction due to a lack of access to verified market data; and incentive friction or the sellers’ lack of understanding of the value of direct-to-owner transactions.

Gllit has expanded rapidly since the property search platform’s launch in February 2024, achieving impressive month-on-month growth in traffic (+60%), new sign-ups (+25%) and active listings (+53%).

The Expertise-as-a-Service for Marketing and Go-Direct Benefit for Negotiation are now available to all Gllit subscribers across web, iOS, and Android devices.

About Gllit

Gllit is the first Dubai-based proptech startup committed to making real estate transactions affordable with its direct-to-owner platform. By enabling direct connections between property buyers, tenants, sellers, and landlords, Gllit aims to make real estate transactions more accessible, transparent, and cost-efficient.

Expertise-as-a-Service: AI-powered marketing tools

Expertise-as-a-Service provides a faster, more polished way to complete the most leveraged components of a professional property listing: writing compelling descriptions, enhancing photos, and accessing the latest market data.

For many property sellers and landlords, writing a clear, compelling property description is one of their biggest hurdles in creating an engaging listing. Gllit TextPro AI removes this barrier by turning property details provided by the user into professional descriptions that grab attention in just seconds.

Listings also generally tend to underperform without strong visuals – and many sellers lack the tools or expertise to fix bad images. With Gllit ImagePro AI it now takes just a few seconds to fix and elevate property images to professional standards.

An upcoming update will further expand Gllit’s AI-powered marketing suite with a tool that serves as a smart assistant giving sellers and landlords access to verified real estate data for more informed pricing and market positioning.

Go-Direct Benefit: Simplifying the negotiation phase

Go-Direct Benefit provides an extra incentive for sellers and landlords to streamline the property transaction process by transacting directly with homebuyers and tenants. The feature is built into the listing process as a simple, seamless, and transparent way for sellers and landlords to add a premium for going-agent free.

Sellers can add a premium of up to 0.9% of the sale price and landlords up to 2.3% of the rental value. The first-of-its-kind incentive system encourages sellers and landlords to transact directly with homebuyers and tenants, while still keeping the overall transaction more cost-effective than using a traditional agent.