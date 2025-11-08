Ajman – United Arab Emirates: Ajman’s skyline is evolving, and so is the way residents and investors experience property development. GJ Properties, one of Ajman’s most dynamic developers, has announced six landmark projects set to transform the emirate’s real estate landscape

Together, these projects represent a bold new chapter for Ajman’s property market, blending architectural ambition with lifestyle-driven communities. But GJ Properties’ expansion is not only physical, it is also digital.

To strengthen customer relationships and deliver an exceptional ownership journey, GJ Properties has selected Salesforce as its technology platform and partnered with 20Three as its digital transformation advisor and implementation partner.

“Real estate is no longer just about building towers. It’s about creating meaningful, lasting relationships with the people who call those towers home,” said Ali Jaber. “By embracing innovation through Salesforce and our partnership with 20Three, we are reshaping how customers interact with us, from the moment they first inquire, to the day they move in, and beyond.”

The move reflects a wider trend across the UAE’s real estate sector, where developers are racing to adopt digital-first strategies to meet rising buyer expectations. By leveraging Salesforce, GJ Properties will streamline operations, simplify communication, and deliver highly personalized customer experiences, setting a new benchmark in Ajman’s competitive market.

As the official implementation partner, 20Three will guide GJ Properties through every step of this journey. Beyond deploying Salesforce solutions, 20Three will act as a strategic advisor, ensuring technology adoption translates into real business impact.

“We are proud to support GJ Properties in this transformation,” said Valbona Shehaj. “Our role goes beyond system integration, it’s about helping real estate developers embrace digital as a growth driver and reimagining the future of property experiences in the UAE.”

With six developments on the horizon and a commitment to innovation, GJ Properties is positioning itself as more than a developer, it is becoming a pioneer of digital-first real estate in Ajman, aligned with the UAE’s vision of building smart, future-ready cities.