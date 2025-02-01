Dubai, UAE – GJ Properties, Ajman’s leading private property developer, introduces Biltmore Residences Sufouh, a sophisticated residential development redefining modern luxury in Dubai. Scheduled for completion in 2026, this project is already 65% sold and now their most coveted and exclusive units are available.

12 of the best and exclusive residential units, exemplifying crafted and future-ready living spaces are available for purchase. Biltmore Residences, a distinct brand of the Millennium Hotels & Resorts, a 5-star luxury hotel apartment residences nestled in the prestigious Al Sufouh, Dubai. After Los Angeles, Tbilisi and London, this is the second Biltmore property in Dubai. The 44-story, elegant tower combines exceptional design with panoramic views and fully-furnished, premium amenities, offering residents a lifestyle of unparalleled elegance. The project’s architecture harmonizes with Dubai’s iconic skyline while setting itself apart with innovative design elements that prioritize environmental responsibility.

Residents of the penthouse can look forward to bespoke interiors sprawled across 4600 sq ft spacious design. Situated from the 39th to the 44th floor, these units will have the best views of Jumeirah Palm Islands and the iconic Burj Khalifa whilst overlooking Sheikh Zayed Road - the bustling heartline of central Dubai. The penthouse residences will have access to exclusive, indulgent features such as a private Zen Garden terrace, a list of gourmet menus and world-class concierge services - including priority access elevators only to the penthouse floors.

“Biltmore Residence Sufouh is not just a residence; it’s a lifestyle statement that reflects our commitment to luxury and community living right in the heart of Dubai,” said Ali Jaber, CEO of GJ Properties. “We aim to provide a living experience that aligns with the values and aspirations of Dubai’s elite while delivering a valuable investment opportunity.”

For those seeking the perfect blend of luxury, location, and lifestyle, Biltmore Residence Sufouh represents an unparalleled choice. With Dubai’s real estate market offering robust growth potential, this project is a smart investment for discerning buyers. Visit https://www.biltmore-residences.com for more details.

About GJ Properties

GJ Properties is a premier real estate developer committed to delivering exceptional residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. With a focus on innovative designs, quality craftsmanship, and sustainable practices, GJ Properties creates spaces that inspire and enhance lifestyles. Headquartered in Ajman, the company is dedicated to exceeding client expectations and redefining real estate standards in the region.

For more information, visit gjproperties.ae, instagram.com/gjpropertiesuae, https://ae.linkedin.com/company/gjpropertiesuae, https://www.facebook.com/gjpropertiesuae, https://www.tiktok.com/@gjpropertiesuae. Contact us at info@gjproperties.ae or 80045256, +97167414478

About Millennium Hotels & Resorts

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), a global hotel company which owns, manages and operates over 150hotels across some 80 locations worldwide throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States. Its properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. Occupying the best locations around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travellers. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore listed global real estate company City Developments Limited and is a member of the Hong Leong Group.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa currently operates over 50 hotels and 15,000 keys, in addition to 32 hotels in the development pipeline across the region. From a single property in Abu Dhabi, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa has expanded into various neighbouring destinations, cultivating partnerships with reputable owners, and is now recognized as one of the fastest growing hotel management companies in the region.

For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com